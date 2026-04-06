Elite OL Ismael Camara details his tough battle to Gilmer, breaks down latest Texas A&M visit

COLLEGE STATION — Since making the move from Europe to the United States, 2027 Gilmer (TX) four-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara has seen his recruitment take off in a major way, emerging as a national name with virtually every premier program in pursuit over the last few months.

Despite having played just 12 organized football games, Camara already holds nearly 40 offers and is widely regarded as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country.

Camara and his family made their way to College Station late last week, taking in the atmosphere and reconnecting with Texas A&M’s staff ahead of a busy official visit schedule this spring. He caught up with AggieYell to break down his latest trip to campus.

Four-star OL Ismael Camara (Photo: Rivals)

While Camara is no stranger to College Station and has visited campus multiple times, each trip continues to leave a lasting impression. This latest visit was no different, as he reflected on some of the standout moments from his time in Aggieland:

“It was another great trip to Aggieland. People chanting my name and saying ‘that’s you’ is a good feeling,” Camara said, referencing Texas A&M fans during the weekend series against Vanderbilt. “Nobody knew me two years ago the first time I walked on campus. All the UIL ruling stuff had just come down my sophomore year, and if I’m being honest, it was a really dark week for me. Then I came down and Coach Cush told me three minutes after I met him that he thought I was a generational talent, and I had an offer from (Texas) A&M.”

That moment marked a turning point in what has quickly become one of the more unique recruiting stories in the country. Since then, Camara’s recruitment has taken off, but Texas A&M has remained a constant throughout the process.

“That was such a turning point for me in my life and on this football journey. Literally everything about me now is different than it was then. Just 18 months ago, I had no film, barely spoke the language, and was just scratching the surface of learning to transform my body… and this staff believed in me.”

Even with frequent visits, the experience hasn’t lost its impact. If anything, it continues to fuel his motivation.

“I can never come to Aggieland with anything but positive feelings because it motivates me when I’m here. It always makes me want to come back better the next time and show these guys who’ve believed in me from the jump that they weren’t wrong. When the 12th Man starts getting behind me too, it’s just a great feeling. There really is a spirit. It’s Aggieland.”

Ismael Camara at Hero 7v7 (Jaxson Callaway – AggieYell)

Throughout his trips to College Station, the consistency from Texas A&M’s staff has stood out, and it’s something that has continued to resonate with Camara. From his first visit to now, the impression has remained overwhelmingly positive.

“Nothing has ever really changed for me honestly. Like I said, when I was really down I came here and I got lifted up. And it has never been any different. Each time I come I get to know the coaches, players, and staff a little better, and I get more and more comfortable every trip,” Camara said of his experiences on campus.

With his recruitment continuing to expand nationally, Camara knows a major decision lies ahead, but Texas A&M has firmly positioned itself as a contender.

“It’s going to be the hardest decision I will probably ever make, but Texas A&M is going to be right there in the mix when I make my final choice. How could they ever not be in the mix for me?”

Ismael Camara with Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko on an unofficial visit

With official visit season approaching and programs battling not only to get him on campus but ultimately secure his commitment, Camara and his camp have plenty to sort through. Their approach has been deliberate, with an emphasis on doing things the right way and giving each staff fair consideration.

“There are several schools that I am working with that will fit OVs into, I hope. There is a lot to consider for me, and like I said, I want to make the right decision, but only one time. I never plan to change my mind or transfer once I pick my school. There is too much important work to do between now and then to not get it right once and for all. I’m not going to cheat myself, I never want to look back and wonder if I made the right decision. That is my rule for myself in all of this. It will be a decision I only make once, so I am doing all my homework with how I approach it.”

Camara’s situation is also unique compared to most recruits, as he continues navigating the transition from Europe to the United States and the legal processes that come with it.

“Things are just so different for me in this process because I’m not a ‘normal high school recruit’ yet. I am French, and all the legal things that come with that are still being finalized since I turned 18 last month. Things are moving along as planned, and I am not as new to all of this as I was a year ago, but things just have to move at a different pace because of how unique my situation is.”

With all of that in mind, his focus remains on patience and consistency throughout the process.

“I have to do things the right way, and I have come too far and lived through too much to mess anything up now that I can see my dreams right there in front of me. So, I just have to stay patient, keep building relationships, and move the ball down the field every day. I will get it in the end zone if I can keep the chains moving.”

Ismael Camara. (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Looking ahead to a potential decision and where Texas A&M stands, Camara opened up on why this choice carries so much weight—not just for the present, but for his long-term future. The Aggies remain firmly in the mix:

“Texas A&M is a fantastic place and a fantastic school with fantastic people from A to Z. I have never felt any differently and likely never will. It is not so much a thing of them ‘showing me’ anything, as much of it is me following the process I set for myself in all of this. I’m only just 18 years old, but I have been through a lot in life, and I know how important a decision this is for me and probably my kids and grandkids. I have a lot of great people in my corner who’ve helped me get here, and I know will be there with me for the rest of my life no matter what happens. As always, I feel great about Texas A&M and I hope they feel great about me. I have a different pace and set of rules to play by than most guys. Texas A&M and the other schools are in the loop on everything and are understanding of my situation, and I appreciate that, but it is what it is.”

He also emphasized the importance of staying on track with his timeline as he works through the process:

“I plan to graduate and enroll early in January still, so I have to make sure things are all in order to stay on that timeline. That timeline is the one that really matters.”

Camara, Rivals’ No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class, will continue to update AggieYell as his recruitment moves forward.