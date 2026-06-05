Texas A&M flips Miami (Ohio) defensive back commitment Errol Kerns

Texas A&M has pulled off their first flip of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

On Friday, Class of 2027 defensive back Errol Kerns announced that he had flipped his commitment to the Aggies. Kerns had previously been committed to Miami (Ohio) since April 24 of this year.

Kerns’ commitment comes a few days after wrapping up his official visit with A&M. He spoke with On3’s Steve Wiltfong about the experience down below.

“I had an amazing time!” Kerns previously told Wiltfong. “From the players to the coaches there, very good people over there. Like very great people, and that stands out the most to me. My favorite thing with Texas A&M is the culture they have within the team!”

Kerns spoke highly of the Aggies coming into his visit. Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill was the lead recruiter.

“Last year they were one of the biggest SEC teams,” Kerns said. “I like their defensive coordinator and nickels coach. I got a very good bond with Coach Hemphill.”

He becomes commitment No. 19 for A&M in their top-ranked recruiting class. Kerns is also the sixth defensive back to join the class.

The likes of in-state Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio State were also in pursuit of Kerns following his late April commitment. He was scheduled to officially visit each of these schools this month, but ended up keeping his OV schedule to just A&M.

Kerns totaled 90 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups playing in the largest class in Indiana last season. He’s dynamic in the return game as well. Kerns, who has a 3.6 GPA, is also a force in wrestling in the winter and a standout in track in the spring which has included a 10.78 in the 100-meter dash.

Stay tuned to Aggie Yell for more Errol Kerns commitment coverage.