Everything Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan said during Tuesday's press conference

Texas A&M head basketball coach Bucky McMillan once again spoke with the media this summer as he fielded questions on Tuesday. A few weeks into summer workouts, McMillan talked about where the team is at right now, a couple of players recovering from injury, a transfer portal addition seeking eligibility from the NCAA, and more.

On the chemistry of this Texas A&M team right now

“Before July 4, good. We’ll see after July 4 if it’s still good. I like them. They’re good. They work hard. Good attitudes. Not as old as last year’s group, so sometimes the older the group, the more they’re not as excited about summer basketball. They just kind of like March. This group is kind of excited to play and see where everybody stacks up.”

“They just practiced yesterday. I thought they looked better than I thought they would look. They make us look longer, that’s for sure. We take up more space on the floor on defense than we did last year, that’s for sure, with them out there.”

On any restrictions for Mgbako

“He’s playing five-on-five. They’ve got to pull him out every couple of plays. He’s as good as I could expect.”

On if the energy is still as high as when they first started

“They probably had their best day yesterday as far as their legs. They were just bouncing around, popping around. We’re longer… We’ve got to keep working on shooting the basketball, that’s for sure. We’ve got to space the defense. But we’ll get there. I think that we’ll be a team that in March, you’ve got to have size. You’re an off night away from having to play really exceptional in every other area. Hopefully, we can get size and get the shooting with it to go along with it.”

On Tennessee transfer Cade Phillips

“Cade has played in an Elite Eight game. Been a captain of a team that’s been really good. I’ve known Cade since he was 14, I guess? I think I offered him his first offer when I was at Samford. Alabama kid. Cade’s a winner, just knows what it takes to win. He’ll be a leader for us.”

On if Bryson Warren has been ruled eligible by the NCAA

“Nothing more. All these things, more and more stuff’s coming out with all the eligibility stuff. Some more stuff will come out this week, not necessarily with our guys. It seems with all these cases that… We mentioned the Marcus (Hill) situation. Didn’t know about that one. Bryson, there are people in his spot who have been declared eligible, obviously. With all these cases, it’s a wait-and-see by us, just like everybody, to see what gets approved elsewhere.

“We always have our antennas up seeing what’s going to happen with these cases with the guys that played last year trying to get a fifth year. We’re waiting to see what happens with that. The more cases that get approved, obviously, the more optimistic you are about any case you have.”

On if Texas A&M is closer to getting more clarity in the eligibility process

“No, you aren’t. You’re guessing. That’s the unfortunate part about it. You really don’t know. What happens is you can have this clarity that, ‘Hey, these are the rules.’ But then a judge rules this over here and all of a sudden, there’s a different pool of players who become eligible and you’ve kind of got to change your mindset of your recruiting base and who you go after. Whatever judge rules, whatever they rule, it changes it most of the time for everybody else.”

On if you can get more done in the summer now than before

“So, I played basketball in college 20 to 22 years ago, whenever that was. Summer was not a deal. You would play some pickup. You would do some individual work. There were never team practices. It wasn’t necessary because, usually, you had a lot of guys coming back. The rules didn’t even allow it. Now the rules are you can use up to eight hours a week if you want to. I can’t even imagine not having that. I would tell you what it would look like — Kind of look like our last year’s team’s first couple of games of the year. Looking like they don’t know what they’re doing yet.

“You have to have it now because you don’t get kids as freshmen that all of a sudden become seniors and you’re bringing in four new freshmen and nine returners. You’re usually bringing in 11 new players. So, the NCAA allowing more practice time, they’re allowing a foreign tour every year now, I think is really important in this day and age because the turnover is so great. Like it or not, you’re getting judged on if you’re going to make that NCAA Tournament starting game one.

“If you take out our first four games, our NCAA Tournament resume, heck we may have been a seven seed. You get judged game one, so you’ve got to be ready to come out game one ready to play. It’s almost impossible with that many new guys if you didn’t have summer workouts and could practice, too.”

On if he’s made changes from last year to get Texas A&M players more adjusted to ‘Bucky Ball’

“Well, we just have more people here in the summer, so we’re kind of further along in terms of playing five-on-five. Mackenzie and Zach haven’t been healthy, but they’ve been a part of it before, so I think that’s going to help a great deal. I think we’ve got to keep working on our skills. Last year, we got to work on some skill stuff. We didn’t have as many people and not as much five-on-five. We’ve been able to work five-on-five, but we’ve got to really hit our skills.

“We’re using our hours more on team stuff rather than individual stuff. We’ve got to make sure our guys are getting the shots they need to outside of what we’re doing. Our schedule will be difficult and a little more challenging in the non-con. I mentioned this, I know our SEC schedule will be a nightmare or dream come true. We’ll see how we play, right? But I know our SEC schedule will be really tough. We want to make sure in our non-league play that we’re ready to go, so we’re playing more five-on-five right now.”

On what can be done for this group to get to know each other better

“I think you really don’t get to know each other until you’ve really been in it with somebody and been in tough circumstances, you know what I mean? I know all of you all, right? To an extent. But we ain’t gone through the wars together to know you’ve got my back really and I’ve got your back. So what you try to do in practice is put them in tough situations so they have to come together to get through it. I think that’s where, most importantly, we put them in tough situations together and see who can rally together and where it looks like a team. The more and more we do that, the more we find out about each other.”

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