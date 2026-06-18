Five-star LB Kaden Henderson commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has landed its third commitment from a top-ranked player at his position, this time in the form of 2027 Tampa (FL) Jesuit five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, who chose the Aggies over Notre Dame and LSU, the two other finalists for the nation’s No. 1 linebacker.

Henderson further strengthens Texas A&M‘s top-ranked recruiting class, which now features five different five-star commitments. The Aggies are also up to 10 top-100 pledges with 23 commitments already in the fold midway through the month of June.

Henderson joins a linebacker haul that already includes 2027 Burleson (TX) Centennial three-star Aston Whiteside, who was Travis Williams‘ first commitment since taking over the role as linebackers coach at Texas A&M.

Now, Williams has added another in a major way.

If Texas A&M is able to close the deal and secure Henderson’s signature in December, he would become the first No. 1 linebacker to sign with the Aggies out of high school and the highest-rated recruit in program history.

Despite missing roughly half of his junior season due to injury, Henderson still totaled 49 tackles, nine sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Henderson now becomes the fourth-highest rated pledge in Texas A&M‘s top-ranked recruiting class. For more takeaways and intel following his commitment, stay tuned to AggieYell for the latest.