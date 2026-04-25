Former Texas A&M DT Albert Regis goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars in third round of NFL Draft

There haven’t been many players to make the kind of impact that defensive tackle Albert Regis has since arriving at Texas A&M as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class under Jimbo Fisher. He was repeatedly highlighted by head coach Mike Elko as the leader of the defensive unit following his arrival.

Now, Regis is headed to Jacksonville, joining fellow Aggie Nate Boerkircher as a third-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made back-to-back selections of Texas A&M players in Day Two.

Over four seasons at Texas A&M, Regis recorded more than 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an impressive 10 pass deflections. He was a multi-year starter and a steady presence along the defensive front throughout his collegiate career.

Regis is also part of a strong showing for Texas A&M, which has produced seven selections in this year’s NFL Draft through just the first three rounds.

For more on the Aggies’ Draft performances, stay tuned to AggieYell for further takeaways and thoughts after the conclusion of Day Three.