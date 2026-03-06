Four-star safety Gavin Williams names leaders, updates recruitment

Long before Mike Elko was named the head football coach at Texas A&M, he began his coaching career at Stony Brook in 1999 before being hired as the defensive backs coach at Penn the following season, where he worked primarily with safeties. He continued along that path with stops at Bowling Green and Wake Forest as a safeties coach before eventually landing the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. He later made his first stop in College Station under Jimbo Fisher as defensive coordinator.

It is safe to say that the head man knows how to recruit and develop players on the back end of the secondary, something that has already shown up on the recruiting trail. Texas A&M has already landed two of the top-three ranked safeties in the 2027 recruiting class to this point in Kamarui Dorsey and Jayquan Snell.

However, he and safeties coach Ishmael Aristide are not done yet.

Texas A&M has remained at the top of the list of contenders for 2027 La Verne (CA) Damien four-star safety Gavin Williams, who plans to return to College Station this spring and summer for additional visits.

Gavin Williams (Photo by Chad Simmons/On3)

Heading into a busy stretch this spring and summer, Williams is beginning to line up his official visit schedule, which will start in late May with the bulk of his trips coming in the early weeks of June. As he continues working through the process, a few key factors are beginning to stand out when it comes to what he wants in a future program.

“Going into the right fit for me and a stable landing spot is big for me. Going to a place where I know for certain that the staff will remain at and finding the right culture and fit for me is big.”

He told AggieYell a few months back that Texas A&M was one of his favorites at the time, and that remains the case today. Head coach Mike Elko and safeties coach Ishmael Aristide have been major factors in the continued momentum for Rivals’ No. 12 safety. Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill also made an in-person visit with Williams and his family back in January.

“Coach Elko spoke to me and my family a good bit, and I liked him a lot. He continued to tell me that I’m a high priority for them and how they run their defense and how I’d factor into that.”

The staff within the Bright Complex has remained consistent in its message to Williams, emphasizing that he is a player they want and need on campus next season. While Texas A&M already holds commitments from two highly ranked prospects at the position, Williams does not view that as a negative.

“I’m not really worried about the depth chart and commitments anywhere. I’m ready to come in and play wherever I go. I like having them there to compete with and make me a better player.”

With visits approaching and communication continuing with multiple staffs, Williams says several programs stand out entering the spring, though he is still keeping his options open. One program currently holds the slight edge.

“I would say that my favorite right now is Notre Dame. Texas A&M, Washington, and USC are right there and are the closest to them, as well. It’s still very close.”

Williams also has an official visit scheduled to UCLA, which could give the Bruins an opportunity to make up ground. However, he noted that he may not end up taking every official visit currently on his schedule.

“For me, I don’t really have a timeline set up. When it feels right, it feels right. It could be during or after a visit, or it could even be in the summer.”

Williams is scheduled to visit College Station on June 5.