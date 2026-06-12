Four Texas A&M players earn All-America honors from ABCA/Rawlings and/or Baseball America

Four Texas A&M players picked up All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings and Baseball America for the 2026 campaign, the publications announced Friday.

Center fielder Caden Sorrell and right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn earned first-team All-America accolades from ABCA/Rawlings. Baseball America awarded Sorrell second-team recognition, while first baseman Gavin Grahovac and second baseman Chris Hacopion brought home third-team honors.

Through 56 games with 55 starts, Sorrell recorded a .341/.434/.743 slash line, led his team with 23 homers, 76 RBIs, 20 doubles and 11 stolen bases, and totaled one triple, 33 walks vs. 61 strikeouts and five hit by pitches. Sorrell picked up first-team All-America accolades from both the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game as well, along with first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

Freshcorn distinguished himself as one of the top relievers in the country. Through 27 games with one start, Freshcorn compiled a 4-3 record, 2.82 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 54.1 innings while totaling 56 strikeouts vs. only six walks. His 12 saves – which included nine over multiple innings – are tied for both the sixth most in the country and third for a single season in program history. He also earned first-team All-America recognition from NCBWA, picked up first-team All-SEC honors, and is one of 14 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

Despite switching from third base to first and coming off a season-ending left shoulder injury, Grahovac shined. He started in all 57 games, boasted a slash line of .339/.429/.722 and totaled 22 home runs, 74 RBIs, 16 doubles, three triples, 26 walks against 45 strikeouts and 13 hit by pitches. He also garnered third-team All-America distinction from NCBWA, picked up first-team All-SEC accolades and landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Hacopian, a first-year transfer from Maryland, impressed despite dealing with injuries for much of the season. Through 42 games and starts, Hacopian tallied 11 homers, 41 RBIs, 10 doubles, 25 walks vs. 21 strikeouts, one hit by pitch and three stolen bases while slashing .319/.405/.578. He dealt with a back, mouth and leg injury, causing him to miss 15 games. The ladder setback prompted him to serve as the designated hitter instead of his usual spot, second base, over the final month of the season.

Largely because of those players, the Aggies finished third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But they failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record after getting eliminated.