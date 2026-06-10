Four Texas A&M baseball players earn All-America honors from NCBWA and/or Perfect Game

Four Texas A&M players received All-America recognition from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and/or Perfect Game for the 2026 season, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The NCBWA named both center fielder Caden Sorrell and right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn to the first team, right-handed starting pitcher Aiden Sims to the second team and first baseman Gavin Grahovac to the third team. Perfect Game put Sorrell on the first team, too.

Through 56 games with 55 starts, Sorrell recorded a .341/.434/.743 slash line, led his team with 23 homers, 76 RBIs, 20 doubles and 11 stolen bases, and totaled one triple, 33 walks vs. 61 strikeouts and five hit by pitches. He picked up first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team accolades as well.

Freshcorn distinguished himself as one of the top relievers in the country. Through 27 games with one start, Freshcorn compiled a 4-3 record, 2.82 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 54.1 innings while totaling 56 strikeouts vs. only six walks. His 12 saves – which included nine over multiple innings – are tied for both the sixth most in the country and third for a single season in program history. He received first-team All-SEC recognition, too, and is one of 14 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

Sims arguably made the most improvement for the Aggies. He went from serving a reserve role in 2025 to distinguishing himself as their top starter. In 13 starts and 68 innings, Sims compiled an 8-1 record and 3.64 ERA while totaling 72 strikeouts vs. only 13 walks. However, Sims last pitched on May 9 at Ole Miss before sitting out with what A&M coach Michael Earley initially described as “tightness” and later getting shut down for the season.

Despite switching from third base to first and coming off a season-ending left shoulder injury, Grahovac shined. He started in all 57 games, boasted a slash line of .339/.429/.722 and totaled 22 home runs, 74 RBIs, 16 doubles, three triples, 26 walks against 45 strikeouts and 13 hit by pitches. He also picked up first-team All-SEC accolades and landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Largely because of those players, the Aggies finished third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But they failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record after getting eliminated.