Four Texas A&M baseball players make College Station Regional All-Tournament team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Four Texas A&M baseball players received postseason honors, landing on the College Station Regional All-Tournament Team: right-handed starting pitcher Weston Moss, first baseman Gavin Grahovac, left fielder Jake Duer and designated hitter Chris Hacopian.

Moss played a big role in A&M blowing out Texas State, 17-2, in its second game of the regional Saturday. On 91 pitches over a career-long 7.1 innings, he allowed just two runs on five hits and a walk while tallying a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Through four regional games combined, Grahovac hit 4 of 15 with three home runs, three RBIs, three walks and a hit by pitch. He launched a trio of solo blasts, which came against. Lamar, Texas State and the first of two games vs. USC.

Duer enjoyed his best postseason game against Texas State, totaling a career-high six RBIs in addition to going 3 of 5 with one homer, one double and a walk. For the regional, he recorded at least one hit in every game and went 7 of 17 with one homer, seven RBIs, one double, one walk and a hit by pitch.

Despite continuing to play through a lower-knee injury, Hacopian came up big. He produced at least one hit in every game and finished the regional 9 of 16 with two homers, eight RBIs, two doubles and two walks.

The Aggies compiled a 41-16 record in their 2026 campaign, which ended Monday with a 7-1 loss to USC in the College Station Regional Final.

College Station Regional All-Tournament Team

C Isaac Cadena, USC

1B Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B Abbrie Covarrubias, USC

3B Kevin Takuechi, USC

SS A.J. Taylor, Lamar

OF Andrew Lamb, USC

OF Walter Urbon, USC

OF Jake Duer, Texas A&M

DH Augie Lopez, USC

Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

P Andrew Johnson, USC

P Weston Moss, Texas A&M