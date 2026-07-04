Four former Texas A&M basketball standouts to take part in 2026 NBA Summer League action

Four former Texas A&M basketball standouts – guards Wade Taylor IV and Rylan Griffen, and forwards Andersson Garcia and Rashaun Agee – are set to compete in NBA Summer League action this month.

Ahead of the NBA Summer League showcase in Las Vegas, which is scheduled for July 9-19, Taylor and Garcia will represent the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic. They will both play on one of the two Warrior teams in the event, the blue team, and face the Milwaukee Bucks (2 p.m. on July 4), Sacramento Kings (4 p.m. on July 5) and Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m. on July 6) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. (TV: Prime Video/ESPN+).

In the NBA Summer League, Golden State will play the Dallas Mavericks on July 9 (6 p.m. on ESPN), Oklahoma City Thunder on July 12 (5 p.m. on Prime Video), Memphis Grizzlies on July 14 (6 p.m. on ESPN) and New York Knicks (6 p.m. on ESPN2) before the playoffs start.

The Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers announced Griffen and Agee made their summer league rosters, respectively. Griffen and the Nuggets will face the Houston Rockets on July 10 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN2), Minnesota Timberwolves on July 11 (6:30 p.m. on Prime Video), Oklahoma City Thunder on July 14 (8 p.m. on ESPN) and Portland Trail Blazers on July 16 (9 p.m. on Prime Video). Agee and the Cavaliers will clash with the Indiana Pacers on July 10 (3:30 p.m. on ESPN2), Detroit Pistons on July 12 (3 p.m. on Prime Video), Miami Heat on July 13 (7 p.m. on Prime Video) and New Orleans Pelicans on July 15 (4:30 p.m. on Prime Video).

Guard Ali Dibba, another former A&M basketball player, went to the Memphis Hustle, an affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, with the 15th overall pick Thursday in the NBA G League International Draft. He’s from Stockholm, Sweden.

While Taylor and Garcia completed their Aggie careers under former coach Buzz Williams in the 2024-25 campaign, Griffen, Agee and Dibba spent their first and final seasons at A&M under its current coach, Bucky McMillan, in 2025-26. All five players went undrafted, paving the way for them to take an alternative route.

Taylor spent the 2025-26 season with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League. Through 36 regular-season games, the all-time leading scorer in Aggie history averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.9 minutes while shooting 45.6% from the floor, 39.4% from 3-point range and 82.9% on free throws.

Garcia enjoyed a busy rookie campaign, spending a brief stint with the Utah Jazz and playing in Dominican Republic National Basketball League for Marineros de Puerto Plata and with Taylor on the Capitanes. While on a 10-day contract with the Jazz in March, Garcia appeared in five games with two starts and averaged 5.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals. He claimed Rookie of the Year honors while playing for Marineros de Puerto Plata in 2024-25 and finished as one of three finalists for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year this season. Through 30 regular-season games with the Capitanes, including 11 starts, Garcia averaged 11.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals over 26.8 minutes while shooting 57% from the floor.