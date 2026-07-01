Four Texas A&M players earn All-America honors from D1Baseball for 2026 season

Four Texas A&M players picked up All-America recognition from D1Baseball, the publication announced Wednesday. While first baseman Gavin Grahovac and center fielder Caden Sorrell received second-team honors, right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn earned third-team distinction and third baseman Nico Partida secured first-team Freshman All-America accolades.

Despite switching from third base to first and coming off a season-ending left shoulder injury, Grahovac shined. He started in all 57 games, boasted a slash line of .339/.429/.722 and totaled 22 home runs, 74 RBIs, 16 doubles, three triples, 26 walks against 45 strikeouts and 13 hit by pitches. He also garnered third-team All-America honors from NCBWA and Baseball America, picked up first-team All-SEC accolades and landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Through 56 games with 55 starts, Sorrell recorded a .341/.434/.743 slash line, led his team with 23 homers, 76 RBIs, 20 doubles and 11 stolen bases, and totaled one triple, 33 walks vs. 61 strikeouts and five hit by pitches. Sorrell also earned first-team All-America accolades from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Perfect Game and ABCA/Rawlings, along with second-team All-America recognition from Baseball America, and first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

Freshcorn distinguished himself as one of the top relievers in the country. Through 27 games with one start, Freshcorn compiled a 4-3 record, 2.82 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 54.1 innings while totaling 56 strikeouts vs. only six walks. His 12 saves – which included nine over multiple innings – are tied for both the sixth most in the country and third for a single season in program history. He also garnered first-team All-America recognition from NCBWA and ABCA/Rawlings, and first-team All-SEC honors, and was one of 14 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

Partida made a strong first impression. Through 49 games, including 48 starts, he recorded a slash line of .306/.408/.550 and totaled 12 home runs, 43 RBIs, eight doubles, 29 walks vs. 40 strikeouts and four stolen bases. He also claimed first-team All-America honors from Baseball America, NCBWA and Perfect Game, while securing Freshman All-SEC recognition despite missing seven games with a pulled hamstring.

Largely because of those players, the Aggies finished third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But they failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record after getting eliminated.