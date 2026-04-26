Kennedy Brown, in-state 5-star OL, commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a major commitment on Sunday. Moments ago, five-star offensive lineman Kennedy Brown out of Kingwood High School in Humble (Tx.) announced his commitment to the Aggies.

Brown chose A&M over a group of programs that included Florida, LSU, and Tennessee. He joins an o-line classes for the Aggies that features fellow in-state prospects DeMarrion “Big Juice” Johnson and Kaeden Scott.

A&M continues to have other five-star prospects and elite recruits in the trenches on their radar. Aggie Yell provided in-depth breakdowns of their offensive lineman targets in a two-part feature (Part One and Part Two) last week.

Per the Rivals Industry Rankings, Brown is the No. 15 overall player in this class, the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, and the third-ranked recruit out of Texas.

Aggie Yell will have more on Brown’s commitment throughout the week.

On3 Scouting Report on Kennedy Brown

“Explosive and long-armed offensive tackle prospect with rare reach, heavy hands, and the athletic ability to dominate both phases up front,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote. “Measured around 6-foot-3, 280 pounds prior to his junior season with a wingspan over 7 feet and 11-inch hands. Tested as a good athlete in the combine setting. Worked at right tackle as a sophomore before moving to left tackle as a junior. Shows excellent striking power, using his length and punch to stun defensive linemen at the point of attack.

“Moves easily to the second level and looks to finish blocks with effort and physicality,” Power continued. “Shorter than the typical top tackle prospect but makes up for it with elite reach and functional strength. Had some lapses in pass protection on junior film after transitioning to the left side, but the athletic traits and power profile remain evident. Projects as one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.



