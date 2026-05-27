Kickoff times, TV designations announced for Texas A&M's first three games
Kickoff times for Texas A&M football’s first three games of the season were announced by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. TV designations for those contests were revealed as well.
A&M, which begins the season with three straight home games, will face off against Missouri State on Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ESPN will carry the broadcast for that matchup.
The following week, the Aggies will begin their home-and-home series with Arizona State for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff on Sept. 12. ABC will televise that contest. The Sun Devils will play host to A&M in the 2027 season.
After that, Mike Elko and his program kick off conference play with a mid-afternoon matchup against Kentucky. They’ll face off against the Wildcats on Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Either ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast that game.
This isn’t the first public announcement of A&M’s 2026 television schedule. It was previously announced that their highly anticipated matchup against Texas on Friday, Nov. 27, will kick off at 6:30 p.m., with ABC carrying the broadcast.
A&M’s remaining kickoff times are set to be announced on June 10 at 6:00 p.m.
Texas A&M Football’s 2026 regular season schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (Central)
|Network
|Missouri State
|Sept. 5
|6:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|Arizona State
|Sept. 12
|11:00 a.m.
|ABC
|Kentucky
|Sept. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|at LSU
|Sept. 26
|N/A
|N/A
|Arkansas
|Oct. 3
|N/A
|N/A
|at Missouri
|Oct. 10
|N/A
|N/A
|The Citadel
|Oct. 17
|N/A
|N/A
|at Alabama
|Oct. 24
|N/A
|N/A
|at South Carolina
|Nov. 7
|N/A
|N/A
|Tennessee
|Nov. 14
|N/A
|N/A
|at Oklahoma
|Nov. 21
|N/A
|N/A
|Texas
|Nov. 27
|6:30 p.m.
|ABC