Kickoff times, TV designations announced for Texas A&M's first three games

Kickoff times for Texas A&M football’s first three games of the season were announced by ESPN and the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. TV designations for those contests were revealed as well.

A&M, which begins the season with three straight home games, will face off against Missouri State on Sept. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ESPN will carry the broadcast for that matchup.

The following week, the Aggies will begin their home-and-home series with Arizona State for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff on Sept. 12. ABC will televise that contest. The Sun Devils will play host to A&M in the 2027 season.

After that, Mike Elko and his program kick off conference play with a mid-afternoon matchup against Kentucky. They’ll face off against the Wildcats on Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Either ESPN or ESPN2 will broadcast that game.

This isn’t the first public announcement of A&M’s 2026 television schedule. It was previously announced that their highly anticipated matchup against Texas on Friday, Nov. 27, will kick off at 6:30 p.m., with ABC carrying the broadcast.

A&M’s remaining kickoff times are set to be announced on June 10 at 6:00 p.m.