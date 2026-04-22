LSU transfer guard Jalen Reece commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan double-dipped at the guard position in the transfer portal on Wednesday, as LSU transfer Jalen Reece announced his commitment to the Aggies following a visit to College Station.

As a freshman, Reece averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in Baton Rouge, finishing the season as one of the more productive freshman guards in the conference. Over his final stretch with the Tigers, he averaged over 12 points per game.

Reece joins previous additions at the position in PJ Haggerty and Bryson Warren, both of whom have already announced their commitments to Texas A&M.