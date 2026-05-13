Maroon Tracker: Previewing Mark Matthews' commitment and what lies ahead for Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2027 recruiting class remains the top-ranked haul in the country, headlined by four five-star prospects and a ton of momentum with several other highly-ranked targets. One of the biggest remaining priorities for the Aggies is 2027 Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas five-star and top-ranked offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

After initially deciding to hold off on a commitment until after his official visits, Matthews announced earlier this week that he will now make his decision on Friday.

In this week’s Maroon Tracker, we’ll preview Matthews’ upcoming commitment while also diving into the latest intel on several other Texas A&M targets as the official visit season approaches.

Five-Star Plus+ OL Mark Matthews (EJ Holland/On3)

There was a lot of buzz surrounding a potential commitment two weeks ago after a strong surge of momentum in favor of Texas A&M for Matthews, and while sources continued to indicate at the time that a decision was likely in the coming days, an announcement never came.

Matthews later told AggieYell’s Joseph Hastings that he planned to make a decision after taking his official visits. However, we continued to note that a commitment beforehand was still very much in play.

Now, with a commitment date set for Friday ahead of any official visits, it’s hard to ignore the optimism coming out of College Station. While Miami led for much of the process, a pair of spring visits to Texas A&M helped shift the momentum. As things stand today, we still believe the Aggies sit firmly atop Matthews’ list of contenders.

Miami, alongside LSU and Georgia, has continued making final pushes for Rivals’ No. 3 overall prospect ahead of this week’s decision, though Texas A&M continues to hold much of the momentum. We continue to hear the Hurricanes are the biggest threat in this recruitment and have been working to utilize their impressive NIL resources to regain the lead position.

We haven’t heard of any substantial movement since the Aggies first seized momentum a couple of weeks ago, but as we enter the final stretch, this remains a battle. As of now, though, we still feel good about our predictions for Texas A&M to come out on top.

2027 CB Loia Valade. (EJ Holland/On3)

2027 Boca Raton (FL) West three-star safety Loia Valade is a name that has emerged for Texas A&M following an offer this spring, and after speaking with several people over the last week, he’s a prospect we’re keeping a close eye on for the Aggies in this cycle.

While he’s currently listed as a safety, Texas A&M cornerbacks coach Bryant Gross-Armiento is the lead recruiter for Valade, whom the staff views as a potential option to round out its cornerback haul.

He has an official visit set to College Station for June 12-14, and while he’s currently rated as the No. 41 safety in the country, he’s started to attract quite a bit of attention over the last few months. Miami, Auburn, and Florida are also set to receive official visits.

Chad Simmons recently reported that Miami is the team to watch here, as the in-state program is reportedly setting the pace in his recruitment, but we’re certainly monitoring him as a potential candidate to join Texas A&M’s cornerback class.

Valada also noted Joseph Hastings he was told the Aggies plan to take three cornerbacks in this cycle, and with Raylaun Henry and Hakim Frampton already committed, it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the board shakes out.

In-state OT commit Kaeden Scott on yet another visit to Texas A&M. (Joseph Hastings/On3)

If Texas A&M is able to land Mark Matthews, we currently believe the Aggies would be done at offensive tackle in this cycle. With commitments already in hand from in-state standouts Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson, it’s difficult to see the staff looking to add another tackle to the haul.

That’s part of the reason you saw Oluwasemilore Olubobola commit to Notre Dame and Jake Hildebrand begin trending toward Arizona State. While the Aggies’ staff values both prospects highly and was in good standing for both, Matthews trending in the right direction seemingly allowed Texas A&M to go all-in on the nation’s top-ranked tackle to finish out its offensive tackle board.

On the interior, however, there’s still work to be done. Top-ranked offensive guard Albert Simien remains very much in play for Texas A&M, and we continue to hear the Aggies sit in the lead position. Notre Dame is still the main program to watch behind the maroon and white, with LSU also working to build momentum.

Ismael Camara is another in-state name drawing plenty of deserved attention, but as we’ve said previously, we don’t currently expect him to end up in Texas A&M’s class. At this point, we’d expect him to land with one of the Nike programs — namely Texas or Oregon.

We’re also continuing to monitor Jordan Agbanoma, who appeared to be trending toward Texas A&M earlier in the cycle before things cooled a bit. While the Aggies remain involved, this now looks like a more difficult recruitment to win than initially expected.