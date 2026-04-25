Nate Boerkicher, former A&M TE, selected by Jacksonville Jaguars in second round of NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkicher in the 2026 NFL Draft, using the 56th overall pick in the second round on him on Friday night. He joins fellow former A&M player, safety Antonio Johnson, as the sole Aggies on the Jaguars. He also is the fourth former A&M player to be drafted at the time of publication, joining first-round pick KC Concepcion (Cleveland Browns) and second-round selections Chase Bisontis (Arizona Cardinals) and Cashius Howell (Cincinnati Bengals).

Boerkicher had a season to remember in his lone year with the Aggies. The Nebraska transfer had 19 receptions for 198 yards, an average of 10.4 yards per catch. He also had three touchdowns receiving, none more important than his game-winning touchdown reception versus Notre Dame in their third game of the season. It was arguably the most important play of the year for the Aggies as it was the signature win that propelled them to an 11-0 start and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. That win was the Aggies’ first road victory over a ranked non-conference opponent in 46 years.

Those season totals were a major step in the right direction compared to his previous four years at Nebraska. Boerkicher had just 21 yards less last season (198) compared to his first four years with the Cornhuskers (219); before arriving in College Station, he only had one receiving touchdown in his college career, which came against North Dakota in 2022. He was utilized in short-yardage rushing situations at A&M as well, carrying the ball three times for five yards, with one of those touches resulting in a touchdown.

The moment former Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher became a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/vSRL4oA902 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 25, 2026

Last season, Boerkicher was nominated for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented annually to most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on. At the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, the former walk-on checked in at 6-foot-5.5, 245 pounds. He had a 32 5/8″ arm length and 10.5-inch hands, as well as a 4.4-second 20-yard shuttle.

With the help of Boerkicher and others on offense, such as Bisontis and Concepcion, A&M made the College Football Playoff for the first time and finished tied with the second-most victories in program history, compiling an 11-2 overall record. Their season ended with a 10-3 home loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP.

Boerkicher also could help A&M make history in the three-day NFL Draft, which is set to go through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Aggies might surpass their record of 10 selections – which came in 1976 when the draft lasted 17 rounds – and seven picks since the format changed to seven rounds in 1994. They set a program record in NFL Scouting Combine invites this year, totaling a nation-leading 13 in February.

Throughout the NFL Draft, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for more news and analysis regarding all the former A&M players who are selected.

