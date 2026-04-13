On3 hires Carter Karels as Texas A&M insider

On3 is proud to announce that well-respected Texas A&M beat reporter Carter Karels has joined On3 as the lead A&M team insider for Aggie Yell.

Delivering boots on the ground coverage from College Station, the addition of Carter Karels further strengthens On3’s commitment to building the industry’s largest fan site network, featuring the top college sports insiders across the country.

“I’m thrilled to be joining On3 to lead its Texas A&M sports coverage,” Karels said. “Shannon Terry has been a trailblazer in this space for as long as I’ve been alive and brings the right vision for the ever-changing future of college athletics.”

At Aggie Yell, Carter will lead On3’s Texas A&M team coverage, providing around the clock news, insider scoop, features and analysis on all things Aggies.

“For multiple reasons, it was an easy decision,” Karels said of making the move to On3.

“The talent On3 has added — including the national reporters, national recruiting analysts and overall team sites — caught my attention. Collectively, they are the best in the business.

“Lastly, On3 making a big commitment to Aggie Yell went a long way. With everything combined, our coverage should be tough to beat.”

Karels joins On3 with nearly 10 years of experience covering iconic college football programs, including spending the last three years as the lead Texas A&M beat writer at 247Sports following previous stints covering Notre Dame and Florida State.

In addition to Carter Karels, On3 will announce another Texas A&M insider joining Aggie Yell on April 15.

Texas A&M fans can access the premier, insider scoop and analysis from the entire Aggie Yell staff by subscribing to Aggie Yell today to get four months of premium Texas A&M coverage for ONLY $1!

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