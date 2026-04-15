On3 hires Joseph Hastings as Texas A&M recruiting insider

We are proud to announce that well-respected recruiting analyst Joseph Hastings has joined On3 as the lead Texas A&M recruiting analyst for Aggie Yell.

The addition of Joseph Hastings further strengthens On3’s commitment to building the industry’s largest fan site network, featuring the top college sports insiders across the country.

“On3 was the first company to present me with a full-time opportunity in 2021. I experienced tremendous personal and professional growth during my time here,” Hastings said. So, when I was presented with a chance to return and continue covering a program that’s on an upward trajectory, it was one I couldn’t pass up.”

At Aggie Yell, Joseph will lead On3’s Texas A&M recruiting coverage alongside current Aggie Yell recruiting analyst Jaxson Callaway. The duo will provide Aggie Yell members with around the clock news, insider scoop, features and analysis on all things A&M recruiting.

“Shannon Terry has a tremendous vision for this site and what it’s going to eventually become. Alongside a great team over at Aggie Yell, I hope to exceed those expectations.

“I want to thank the entire team of people who recruited me to On3. They each played an instrumental role in my return to the network. I can’t wait to get things rolling again!”

Hastings joins On3 with multiple years of experience covering iconic college football programs, including recently covering Texas A&M recruiting for 247Sports following previous stints covering Florida, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State recruiting.

With recent additions Joseph Hastings and Carter Karels joining Jaxson Callaway, our team of Aggie Yell insiders will provide members with the ultimate Texas A&M coverage.

About On3 | Rivals

On3 | Rivals is a leader in college sports media, delivering in-depth coverage of college football, basketball, the transfer portal, NIL, recruiting and high school sports. With more than 100 team-focused fan sites, a roster of nationally recognized reporters and unrivaled coverage, On3 | Rivals delivers the stories that shape today’s college sports landscape.

With a commitment to accuracy, credibility and community, On3 | Rivals has become the go-to destination for fans who want to stay ahead of the game.