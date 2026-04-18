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Photos of Texas A&M's transfer additions, true freshmen from Saturday's spring game: Gallery

joseph-hastingsby: Joseph Hastings29 minutes ago

The Texas A&M Aggies held their annual intrasquad scrimmage, the Maroon and White Game, on Saturday. The Maroon squad came out on top with a last-second touchdown reception by tight end Luke Braden, winning the game 15-13. It was unfortunately not a clean game from an injury standpoint for A&M, however, as linebacker Daymion Sanford went down with a lower-body injury.

Aggie Yell’s Carter Karels and Joseph Hastings were in attendance for this game. Along with taking photos of top recruits in attendance, we also got some shots of A&M’s new additions to the program.

Below are photos of double-digit Texas A&M’s transfer additions, as well as a handful of early enrollees. We also included a couple of photos following the game’s conclusion.

WIlkin Formby Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama offensive tackle transfer Wilkin Formby (Joseph Hastings/On3).
Tyree Adams Wilkin Formby Texas A&M Aggies
LSU offensive lineman transfer Tyree Adams and Alabama OL transfer Wilkin Formby. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Aaron Gregory Texas A&M
True freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Aaron Gregory and Brandon Arrington Texas A&M
Texas A&M true freshmen Aaron Gregory (#3) and Brandon Arrington (#23). (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Ray Coney Texas A&M
Tulsa linebacker transfer Ray Coney. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Tawfiq Byard Texas A&M
Colorado safety transfer Tawfiq Byard. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Anto Saka Texas A&M
Northwestern edge rusher transfer Anto Saka (#14) matched up with Alabama OL transfer Wilkin Formby (#75). (Joseph Hastings/On3)
CJ Mims Texas A&M
North Carolina defensive lineman transfer CJ Mims. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Houston Thomas Texas A&M
UTSA tight end transfer Houston Thomas. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
David Olano Texas A&M
Illinois transfer kicker David Olano. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Brandon Arrington Texas A&M
True freshman cornerback Brandon Arrington, Texas A&M’s highest-rated signee in the 2026 class. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
KJ Edwards Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies true freshman running back KJ Edwards. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Bryce Perry-Wright
Texas A&M true freshman Bryce Perry-Wright (#16) matched up with Alabama OT transfer Wilkin Formby (#75). (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Coen Echols Texas A&M
LSU offensive lineman transfer Coen Echols. (Joseph Hastings)
Richie Anderson Texas A&M
Fresno State tight end transfer Richie Anderson. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Tristian Givens Texas A&M
Texas A&M defensive lineman and true freshman Tristian Givens. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Carsyn Baker Texas A&M
True freshman running back Carsyn Baker. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Zaden Krempin Texas A&M
Freshman OL Zaden Krempin. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Jayden Warren Texas A&M
True freshman wide receiver Jayden Warren. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Elijah Robinson
Defensive line coach Elijah Robinson was all smiles on Saturday. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Taurean York Texas A&M Aggies
Future NFL linebacker Taurean York. (Joseph Hastings/On3)
Marcel Reed Texas A&M
Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed signing autographs after Saturday’s game. (Joseph Hastings/On3)

Stay tuned to Aggie Yell for continued coverage from Saturday’s spring game.