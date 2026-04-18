Photos of Texas A&M's transfer additions, true freshmen from Saturday's spring game: Gallery
The Texas A&M Aggies held their annual intrasquad scrimmage, the Maroon and White Game, on Saturday. The Maroon squad came out on top with a last-second touchdown reception by tight end Luke Braden, winning the game 15-13. It was unfortunately not a clean game from an injury standpoint for A&M, however, as linebacker Daymion Sanford went down with a lower-body injury.
Aggie Yell’s Carter Karels and Joseph Hastings were in attendance for this game. Along with taking photos of top recruits in attendance, we also got some shots of A&M’s new additions to the program.
Below are photos of double-digit Texas A&M’s transfer additions, as well as a handful of early enrollees. We also included a couple of photos following the game’s conclusion.
Stay tuned to Aggie Yell for continued coverage from Saturday’s spring game.