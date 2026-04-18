Photos of Texas A&M's transfer additions, true freshmen from Saturday's spring game: Gallery

The Texas A&M Aggies held their annual intrasquad scrimmage, the Maroon and White Game, on Saturday. The Maroon squad came out on top with a last-second touchdown reception by tight end Luke Braden, winning the game 15-13. It was unfortunately not a clean game from an injury standpoint for A&M, however, as linebacker Daymion Sanford went down with a lower-body injury.

Aggie Yell’s Carter Karels and Joseph Hastings were in attendance for this game. Along with taking photos of top recruits in attendance, we also got some shots of A&M’s new additions to the program.

Below are photos of double-digit Texas A&M’s transfer additions, as well as a handful of early enrollees. We also included a couple of photos following the game’s conclusion.

Alabama offensive tackle transfer Wilkin Formby (Joseph Hastings/On3). LSU offensive lineman transfer Tyree Adams and Alabama OL transfer Wilkin Formby. (Joseph Hastings/On3) True freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Texas A&M true freshmen Aaron Gregory (#3) and Brandon Arrington (#23). (Joseph Hastings/On3) Tulsa linebacker transfer Ray Coney. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Colorado safety transfer Tawfiq Byard. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Northwestern edge rusher transfer Anto Saka (#14) matched up with Alabama OL transfer Wilkin Formby (#75). (Joseph Hastings/On3) North Carolina defensive lineman transfer CJ Mims. (Joseph Hastings/On3) UTSA tight end transfer Houston Thomas. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Illinois transfer kicker David Olano. (Joseph Hastings/On3) True freshman cornerback Brandon Arrington, Texas A&M’s highest-rated signee in the 2026 class. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Texas A&M Aggies true freshman running back KJ Edwards. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Texas A&M true freshman Bryce Perry-Wright (#16) matched up with Alabama OT transfer Wilkin Formby (#75). (Joseph Hastings/On3) LSU offensive lineman transfer Coen Echols. (Joseph Hastings) Fresno State tight end transfer Richie Anderson. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Texas A&M defensive lineman and true freshman Tristian Givens. (Joseph Hastings/On3) True freshman running back Carsyn Baker. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Freshman OL Zaden Krempin. (Joseph Hastings/On3) True freshman wide receiver Jayden Warren. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Defensive line coach Elijah Robinson was all smiles on Saturday. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Future NFL linebacker Taurean York. (Joseph Hastings/On3) Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed signing autographs after Saturday’s game. (Joseph Hastings/On3)

Stay tuned to Aggie Yell for continued coverage from Saturday’s spring game.