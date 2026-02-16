Plucked from the portal: OL Tyree Adams

Former school: LSU

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 310 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

Bio: Moved into the starting lineup for LSU at left tackle in 2025 and started all nine games he played (eight regular season games and the Texas Bowl). He did not play in Texas A&M’s 49-25 demolition of LSU, where the Tigers gave up seven sacks.

A former 4-star recruit and one of the top 15 tackles in the nation according to On3, Adams did not give up a sack in 2025. Along with the rest of the LSU line, however, he struggled in run blocking — LSU was an anemic 124th in the nation in rushing offensive, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. LSU observers have pointed to then-offensive line coach Brad Davis as a primary source for the Tigers’ offensive line woes, noting that there was plenty of talent that never came close to reaching its potential.

Adams will now work with Adam Cushing, who turned around the Texas A&M offensive line in two years after it struggled terribly under Steve Addazio. With a wingspan of 6-foot-8 to go with his 6-foot-7 height, Adams brings plenty of physical gifts to Aggieland. The task will be making him a solid run blocker as well as a pass blocker in time for the 2026 season.

Projected role: Starting left tackle