Plucked from the portal: TE Richie Anderson

Former school: Fresno State

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

2025 stats: 31 catches, 300 yards, 3 TD

Bio: A 3-star prospect out of high school in Oregon, Anderson caught 18 catches for 147 yards in his redshirt freshman season in 2024. He more than doubled his production in 2025, catching 31 passes for exactly 300 yards and the first three scores of his collegiate career. He graded out better as a blocker, however, rating as slightly above average run blocking and well above average in pass blocking.

When Anderson went into the portal, there were reportedly several Power 4 programs that expressed interest. But Anderson quickly committed to Texas A&M, which had to rebuild its tight end room after losing Nate Boerkircher, Theo Ohrstrom and Amari Niblack in the offseason.

The Aggies would be overjoyed to find someone similar to Boerkircher, who arrived with a reputation as being a solid blocker but became a threat as both a receiver and short yardage back at A&M. Anderson has far more production as a receiver than Boerkircher did when he came over from Nebraska, but he looks like a player capable of filling the role as a blocker who is also a threat in the passing game.

Projected role: Co-starter at tight end