Radford guard Lukas Walls commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan will be reuniting with a former player from his Samford days, as Radford transfer guard Lukas Walls announced his commitment to the Aggies after spending just one year away from McMillan.

This past season, Walls averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the three-point line.

While he didn’t initially follow McMillan to College Station when the move was made, Walls spent his first two collegiate seasons playing under him at Samford and now makes his way back to reunite with his former head coach in the SEC.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard joins a transfer haul headlined by Kansas State star guard PJ Haggerty, who was the Aggies’ first portal addition.