Rivals' No. 5 WR Jaden Upshaw commits to Texas A&M

Mike Elko and his staff at Texas A&M bolstered their already top-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday evening, as 2027 Leesburg (GA) Lee County four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw announced his commitment to the Aggies.

Upshaw, Rivals’ No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting cycle, chose Texas A&M over Alabama, Miami, and Florida. During his junior season, he totaled 902 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on just 47 receptions.

He commits to the Aggies following a visit to College Station over the weekend. In his last interview with AggieYell last month, he raved about the staff and culture in place at Texas A&M, noting how much that stood out to him throughout the process.

“I’d say that the coaches are definitely great and make me feel like a priority,” Upshaw said of his relationship with the Aggies’ staff. “We have a great connection, and it definitely helps with the season that they had last year.”

Getting a feel for the day-to-day life as a student-athlete and how he fits within the system was also key for Upshaw heading into the visit.

“I’d say the development, of course, and the offensive system were big to me—how I can see myself in it and everything.”

Now, he becomes the newest member of Texas A&M’s recruiting class and another statement addition for the Aggies, who continue to build momentum on the trail as they look to add even more talent in the near future.

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire spoke with AggieYell about Upshaw’s scouting report: