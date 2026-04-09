Source: Texas A&M guard Pop Isaacs expected to enter transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION — Sources tell AggieYell’s Jaxson Callaway that, after spending this past season at Texas A&M, guard Pop Isaacs is expected to enter the transfer portal and play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Isaacs, who averaged over 20 minutes per game, posted 9.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game in his first season under head coach Bucky McMillan. Prior to arriving in College Station, he spent time at Texas Tech and Creighton, joining the Aggies as part of McMillan’s first transfer portal class.

Sources indicate that Texas A&M’s staff and Isaacs’ camp had multiple discussions over the past couple of weeks regarding his future with the program, ultimately leading to the decision to move on.

The transfer portal officially opened on April 7 and runs through April 21. With both starting guard spots from last season needing to be filled, Texas A&M is expected to be aggressive in the market moving forward.