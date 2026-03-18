Spring practice preview: DL

Returning players

Senior DT DJ Hicks

2025 stats: 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks

Senior DE T.J. Searcy

2025 stats: 31 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Sophomore DE Marco Jones

2025 stats: 21 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

Redshirt junior Sam M’Pemba

2025 stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack

Sophomore DT Landon Rink

2025 stats: 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Redshirt freshman DT DJ Sanders

2025 stats: 5 tackles

Redshirt freshman DT Chace Sims

2025 stats: Did not play due to injury

Redshirt sophomore DE Kendall Jackson

2025 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL

Departures

Senior DE Cashius Howell (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: 31 tackles, 14 TFL, 11.5 sacks; unanimous All-American

Senior DE Dayon Hayes (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: 18 tackles, 5 TFL, 4.5 sacks

Senior DT Tyler Onyedim (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: 48 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks

Redshirt senior DT Albert Regis (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: 49 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Redshirt sophomore DT Jadon Scarlett (retired)

2025 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL

Junior DE Rylan Kennedy (transferred to FSU)

2025 stats: 14 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Redshirt sophomore DE Solomon Williams (transferred to Cal)

2025 stats: 7 tackles, 3 TFL

Redshirt sophomore DT Dealyn Evans (transferred to Mississippi State)

2025 stats: 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (0) and Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (4) tackle Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Arrivals

Senior DE Anto Saka (transferred from Northwestern)

2025 stats: 13 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks

Senior DE Ryan Henderson (transferred from San Diego State)

2025 stats: 24 tackles, 9 TFL, 7 sacks

Senior DT C.J. Mims (transferred from North Carolina)

2025 stats: 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Redshirt junior Angelo McCullom (transferred from Illinois)

2025 stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Redshirt sophomore Brandon Davis-Swain (transferred from Colorado)

2025 stats: 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Freshman DE Bryce Perry-Wright

2025 stats at Buford (Ga.) high: 106 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks

Freshman DE Tristian Givens

2025 stats at Columbus (Ga.) Carver: 96 tackles, 29 TFL, 11 sacks

Freshman DE Samu Moala

2025 stats at Carson (Ca.) Leuzinger: 47 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks

Freshman DT Jermaine Kinsler

2025 stats at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic: 38 tackles, 2.5 TFL

Key questions

Who will replace Howell?

Do the Aggies have enough at defensive tackle to successfully replace Regis and Onyedim?

Who’s going to start?

Texas A&M had what ended up being a really good defensive line last year. Albert Regis, DJ Hicks and Tyler Onyedim made up a fearsome trio at defensive tackle and Cashius Howell was a unanimous All-American as he tormented quarterbacks all year. But, as is the case with the offensive line, there’s holes to be filled as experienced starters had to the pros.

Replacing Howell wouldn’t be an easy task for anyone, but the Aggies aren’t planning to do it that way. Instead, they’re trying to improve their pass rush across the board with additions like Saka and Henderson. Marco Jones, who came on strong as a true freshman, may be the best of all of them as just a sophomore.

Last year, I was concerned that A&M did not have enough depth at defensive tackle. Two things turned out to be the case: one, I was right and two, it didn’t matter. The big three were outstanding and there wasn’t a need for a backup in most cases. While we don’t know how they’ll do in terms of replicating the production the Aggies got from Regis and Oneydim, A&M definitely has more quality depth this year. Mims is the experienced senior, while McCullom has Big Ten starting experience. Davis-Swain was quietly one of the more sought-after defensive linemen in the portal, with the Aggies beating out the likes of Ohio State to land him. Add in the development of Rink and Sanders and the Aggies have at least a half-dozen tackles who look like they could contribute in 2026.

Because of the amount of quality talent the line now has, it’s tough to say who will start at this point. Searcy, who was always strong against the run, became more of a disruptor late last season; Hicks finally found his extra gear and played like a 5-star from week 4 on. Those two likely have an edge up, while Mims and Jones will probably get the first look at the other end and tackle spots. Saka and Henderson are big enough to play every down, but their forte is rushing the passer. In any event, the Aggies have a lot of talent that should make decisions tough.