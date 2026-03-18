Spring practice preview: DL
AggieYell.com’s look at the 2026 Texas A&M football team as it prepares for spring practice continues with the defensive line.
Returning players
Senior DT DJ Hicks
2025 stats: 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks
Senior DE T.J. Searcy
2025 stats: 31 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Sophomore DE Marco Jones
2025 stats: 21 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Redshirt junior Sam M’Pemba
2025 stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack
Sophomore DT Landon Rink
2025 stats: 9 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Redshirt freshman DT DJ Sanders
2025 stats: 5 tackles
Redshirt freshman DT Chace Sims
2025 stats: Did not play due to injury
Redshirt sophomore DE Kendall Jackson
2025 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL
Departures
Senior DE Cashius Howell (eligibility expired)
2025 stats: 31 tackles, 14 TFL, 11.5 sacks; unanimous All-American
Senior DE Dayon Hayes (eligibility expired)
2025 stats: 18 tackles, 5 TFL, 4.5 sacks
Senior DT Tyler Onyedim (eligibility expired)
2025 stats: 48 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Redshirt senior DT Albert Regis (eligibility expired)
2025 stats: 49 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks
Redshirt sophomore DT Jadon Scarlett (retired)
2025 stats: 1 tackle, .5 TFL
Junior DE Rylan Kennedy (transferred to FSU)
2025 stats: 14 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks
Redshirt sophomore DE Solomon Williams (transferred to Cal)
2025 stats: 7 tackles, 3 TFL
Redshirt sophomore DT Dealyn Evans (transferred to Mississippi State)
2025 stats: 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Arrivals
Senior DE Anto Saka (transferred from Northwestern)
2025 stats: 13 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks
Senior DE Ryan Henderson (transferred from San Diego State)
2025 stats: 24 tackles, 9 TFL, 7 sacks
Senior DT C.J. Mims (transferred from North Carolina)
2025 stats: 42 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks
Redshirt junior Angelo McCullom (transferred from Illinois)
2025 stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Redshirt sophomore Brandon Davis-Swain (transferred from Colorado)
2025 stats: 15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Freshman DE Bryce Perry-Wright
2025 stats at Buford (Ga.) high: 106 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks
Freshman DE Tristian Givens
2025 stats at Columbus (Ga.) Carver: 96 tackles, 29 TFL, 11 sacks
Freshman DE Samu Moala
2025 stats at Carson (Ca.) Leuzinger: 47 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks
Freshman DT Jermaine Kinsler
2025 stats at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic: 38 tackles, 2.5 TFL
Key questions
- Who will replace Howell?
- Do the Aggies have enough at defensive tackle to successfully replace Regis and Onyedim?
- Who’s going to start?
Texas A&M had what ended up being a really good defensive line last year. Albert Regis, DJ Hicks and Tyler Onyedim made up a fearsome trio at defensive tackle and Cashius Howell was a unanimous All-American as he tormented quarterbacks all year. But, as is the case with the offensive line, there’s holes to be filled as experienced starters had to the pros.
Replacing Howell wouldn’t be an easy task for anyone, but the Aggies aren’t planning to do it that way. Instead, they’re trying to improve their pass rush across the board with additions like Saka and Henderson. Marco Jones, who came on strong as a true freshman, may be the best of all of them as just a sophomore.
Last year, I was concerned that A&M did not have enough depth at defensive tackle. Two things turned out to be the case: one, I was right and two, it didn’t matter. The big three were outstanding and there wasn’t a need for a backup in most cases. While we don’t know how they’ll do in terms of replicating the production the Aggies got from Regis and Oneydim, A&M definitely has more quality depth this year. Mims is the experienced senior, while McCullom has Big Ten starting experience. Davis-Swain was quietly one of the more sought-after defensive linemen in the portal, with the Aggies beating out the likes of Ohio State to land him. Add in the development of Rink and Sanders and the Aggies have at least a half-dozen tackles who look like they could contribute in 2026.
Because of the amount of quality talent the line now has, it’s tough to say who will start at this point. Searcy, who was always strong against the run, became more of a disruptor late last season; Hicks finally found his extra gear and played like a 5-star from week 4 on. Those two likely have an edge up, while Mims and Jones will probably get the first look at the other end and tackle spots. Saka and Henderson are big enough to play every down, but their forte is rushing the passer. In any event, the Aggies have a lot of talent that should make decisions tough.