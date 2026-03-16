Spring practice preview: OL

Returning players

Redshirt senior C Mark Nabou

2025 stats: Started all 13 games

Redshirt sophomore T Robbie Bourdon

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games

Redshirt sophomore G Blake Ivy

2025 stats: Played in 10 games

Redshirt sophomore C Ashton Funk

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games

Redshirt sophomore G Papa Ahfua

2025 stats: Redshirted due to injury

Redshirt freshman T Lamont Rogers

2025 stats: Played in 4 games; redshirted

Redshirt freshman T Marcus Garcia

2025 stats: Redshirted

Redshirt freshman G Nelson McGuire

2025 stats: Redshirted

Redshirt freshman G Tyler Thomas

Played in 3 games; redshirted

Departures

Senior T Trey Zuhn (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: Started all 13 games; All-SEC

Redshirt senior T Dametrious Crownover (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: Started 12 of 13 games

Senior T Deuce Fatheree (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: Started one game, played in all 13

Redshirt senior G Ar’maj Reed-Adams (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: Started all 13 games; second-team All-American

Redshirt senior G/C Koli Faaiu (eligibility expired)

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games

Junior Chase Bisontis (NFL Draft)

2025 stats: Started all 13 games

Redshirt freshman Jonte Newman (transferred to Texas)

2025 stats: Redshirted

Arrivals

Redshirt junior T Tyree Adams (transferred from LSU)

2025 stats: Started at left tackle in all nine games he played in; allowed 1 sack in 517 offensive snaps

Redshirt junior T Wilkin Formby (transferred from Alabama)

2025 stats: Started all 15 games at either right tackle or right guard

Senior G Trovon Baugh (transferred from South Carolina)

2025 stats: Started 11 of 12 games

Redshirt sophomore Coen Echols (transferred from LSU)

2025 stats: Started the final 8 games of 2025 at left guard

Freshman T Zaden Krempin

Freshman T Avery Morcho

Freshman G Samuel Roseborough

Key questions

Can the Aggies come out of the spring with a starting lineup?

What position could see the toughest competition?

How good can this group be?

Losing four starters out of five up front is never easy to overcome. When two of them were all-conference or more and a third will likely go in the top 60 picks of the NFL Draft, you’re losing a lot. And that’s where the Aggies are now.

On the positive side, A&M has added four SEC starters to replace what they lost. Whatever LSU’s offensive line woes were last year — and they were considerable — they weren’t Adams’ fault. He played well in the nine games he played (he did not play against A&M). Formby also did well at right tackle for Alabama, and moved inside only because the Crimson Tide lacked quality guard play but had a capable backup right tackle. Echols graded out well in the eight games he played in, and Baugh already has three years of starting experience at South Carolina.

It would be easy to say that Adams, Echols, Nabou, Baugh and Formby will be the starting five for A&M, and they very well may be — but Ivy and Bourdon, at the very least will try to make it difficult on them. Ivy appeared to be the heir apparent at left guard after backing up Bisontis, and Bourdon got plenty of playing time last season in heavy formations and even as a primary tackle. If Bourdon can make a strong showing, that may shift Formby inside again. For those reasons, it’s hard to think that A&M will know its starting five for certain at the end of the spring.

The Aggies will have some experienced players on the line this year, with a redshirt senior, a regular senior, two redshirt juniors and a redshirt sophomore in the lineup as it is currently projected. But they have zero experience playing with one another, save for Adams and Echols at LSU. Adam Cushing has done an outstanding job with the linemen in his two seasons at A&M, but taking a largely new group of five and making them into a cohesive unit in just a few months will be a challenge for him.