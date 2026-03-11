Spring practice preview: RB

Returning players

Redshirt junior Rueben Owens

2025 stats: 119 carries, 639 yards (5.4 YPC), 5 TD; 13 catches, 130 yards

Sophomore Jamarion Morrow

2025 stats: 43 carries, 182 yards (4.2 YPC), 1 TD; 6 catches, 80 yards, 2 TD

Redshirt freshman Tiger Riden

2025 stats: 11 carries, 45 yards (4.1 YPC), 1 TD

Departures

Senior Le’Veon Moss (out of eligibility)

2025 stats: 77 carries, 404 yards (5.2 YPC), 6 TD

Senior Amari Daniels (out of eligibility)

2025 stats: 41 carries, 216 yards (5.3 YPC), 1 TD

Graduate student EJ Smith (out of eligibility)

2025 stats: 44 carries, 205 yards (4.7 YPC), 4 TD

Arrivals

True freshman KJ Edwards

2025 stats at Carthage High School: 2,085 yards rushing, 31 TD; 4-star recruit

True freshman Carsyn Baker

2025 stats at Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes: 73 carries, 632 yards (8.7 YPC), 10 TD

Key questions

Can Owens take his play to another level?

Who will be the primary backup?

Will the freshmen find the field quickly?

Owens’ stats for last year weren’t bad at all, and he ripped off some big runs against quality run defenses. But he was almost strictly a north-south runner and frequently went down on first contact, which was surprising. Coach Mike Elko indicated Owens still wasn’t 100% healthy last season after suffering a severe ankle injury in the summer of 2024, which could mean he gets back his elusiveness and cutting ability this year. Owens has vastly improved in every other area as a running back, so if he regains his agility, he will be a major threat to opponents.

Losing Moss, Daniels and Smith took away a lot of A&M’s productivity from last season, and leaves the Aggies looking for a backup running back. The immediate favorite would appear to be Morrow, who got a fair number of carries in the middle of the season before yielding to veterans down the stretch. Morrow showed flashes of elite speed and elusiveness in his freshman season and may be ready to kick things up a notch. But Edwards, the best back in Texas and the third-ranked back in the nation according to On3/Rivals, could be ready to give him a run for his money. Baker and Riden, who are more physical backs, shouldn’t be counted out either.

The previous questions leads to the final one, and the answer is they will have every opportunity to earn playing time. Morrow did with a group stocked with veteran talent last year, and there’s no reason to think Edwards and Baker won’t be given a look starting next week.