Spring practice preview: TE
AggieYell.com’s look at the 2026 Texas A&M football team as it prepares for spring practice continues with the tight ends.
Returning players
Redshirt senior Micah Riley
2025 stats: Played in all 13 games
Redshirt freshman Kiotti Armstrong
2025 stats: Played in two games
Departures
Redshirt senior Nate Boerkircher (out of eligibility)
2025 stats: 19 catches, 198 yards, 3 TD
Redshirt senior Theo Ohrstrom (transferred to SMU)
2025 stats: 19 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD
Redshirt senior Amari Niblack (out of eligibility)
2025 stats: 5 catches, 69 yards
Arrivals
Redshirt senior Houston Thomas
2025 stats (at UTSA): 34 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD
Redshirt junior Richie Anderson
2025 stats (at Fresno State): 31 catches, 300 yards, 3 TD
True freshman Caleb Tafua
2025 stats (at Mesa, Ariz., High): 54 catches, 703 yards, 6 TD
True freshman Evan Jacobson*
2025 stats (at Waukee, Iowa, High): 48 catches, 636 yards, 8 TD
(*Jacobson will not arrive on campus until May)
True freshman KK Johnson
2025 stats (at Fort Bend Marshall): 80-121, 1,290 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT passing; 74 carries, 452 yards, 8 TD rushing
Key questions
- Will Thomas and Anderson be the two starters this season?
- Can Armstrong earn playing time in his second season?
- Will any of the freshmen be called upon?
Losing their only three tight ends who caught a pass — and took the vast majority of playing time — left Texas A&M facing a bit of a quandary. They solved it by bringing in two productive upperclassmen who can move in and fill the openings while the trio of true freshmen get a year or more to prepare. Riley will continue to be used as a blocker, but there is one player who could potential grab playing time from either Thomas or Anderson — Armstrong.
Rated as one of the top 10 tight ends in the class of 2025, Armstrong brings size (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) and athleticism to the position. The presence of Boerkircher and Ohrstrom meant the Aggies didn’t have to rush the former 4-star, but they could certainly benefit by him being ready to go starting next week. If he develops into the player who meets expectations, Armstrong will be a difficult matchup for just about anybody.
Having a two seniors, a redshirt junior and a sophomore ahead of them means Jacobson, Tafua and Johnson should have time to develop, which is a positive. Jacobson won’t be here this spring, which puts him behind literally everyone else (the transfers and the rest of the 2026 signing class are on campus) and Johnson is learning a new position as he transitions from quarterback. That leaves Tafua, who drew praise from Mike Elko on signing day but is still light for a tight end. Barring injury, the three newcomers will likely see minimal time this year.