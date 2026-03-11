Spring practice preview: TE

Returning players

Redshirt senior Micah Riley

2025 stats: Played in all 13 games

Redshirt freshman Kiotti Armstrong

2025 stats: Played in two games

Departures

Redshirt senior Nate Boerkircher (out of eligibility)

2025 stats: 19 catches, 198 yards, 3 TD

Redshirt senior Theo Ohrstrom (transferred to SMU)

2025 stats: 19 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD

Redshirt senior Amari Niblack (out of eligibility)

2025 stats: 5 catches, 69 yards

Arrivals

Redshirt senior Houston Thomas

2025 stats (at UTSA): 34 catches, 347 yards, 2 TD

Redshirt junior Richie Anderson

2025 stats (at Fresno State): 31 catches, 300 yards, 3 TD

True freshman Caleb Tafua

2025 stats (at Mesa, Ariz., High): 54 catches, 703 yards, 6 TD

True freshman Evan Jacobson*

2025 stats (at Waukee, Iowa, High): 48 catches, 636 yards, 8 TD

(*Jacobson will not arrive on campus until May)

True freshman KK Johnson

2025 stats (at Fort Bend Marshall): 80-121, 1,290 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT passing; 74 carries, 452 yards, 8 TD rushing

Key questions

Will Thomas and Anderson be the two starters this season?

Can Armstrong earn playing time in his second season?

Will any of the freshmen be called upon?

Losing their only three tight ends who caught a pass — and took the vast majority of playing time — left Texas A&M facing a bit of a quandary. They solved it by bringing in two productive upperclassmen who can move in and fill the openings while the trio of true freshmen get a year or more to prepare. Riley will continue to be used as a blocker, but there is one player who could potential grab playing time from either Thomas or Anderson — Armstrong.

Rated as one of the top 10 tight ends in the class of 2025, Armstrong brings size (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) and athleticism to the position. The presence of Boerkircher and Ohrstrom meant the Aggies didn’t have to rush the former 4-star, but they could certainly benefit by him being ready to go starting next week. If he develops into the player who meets expectations, Armstrong will be a difficult matchup for just about anybody.

Having a two seniors, a redshirt junior and a sophomore ahead of them means Jacobson, Tafua and Johnson should have time to develop, which is a positive. Jacobson won’t be here this spring, which puts him behind literally everyone else (the transfers and the rest of the 2026 signing class are on campus) and Johnson is learning a new position as he transitions from quarterback. That leaves Tafua, who drew praise from Mike Elko on signing day but is still light for a tight end. Barring injury, the three newcomers will likely see minimal time this year.