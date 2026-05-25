Texas A&M 12th Man, defensive lineman Nana Boadi-Owusu earns full scholarship

Today is a special day for a long-time Texas A&M football player.

On Monday morning, it was announced that graduate defensive lineman Nana Boadi-Owusu has been placed on full scholarship. Boadi-Owusu has been a member of the Aggies football program since the 2022 season, and has had the honor of being A&M’s 12th Man since the 2024 season.

“We don’t get a chance to do this much in this day and age,” head coach Mike Elko said to his team in a video released by A&M Football’s Twitter account, “but sometimes you get a chance to just reward somebody in your program for doing things the right way. As we start the summer, wanted to start this off by rewarding somebody in this program who has really represented everything that we have been about at Texas A&M.

“I know he has the respect of his teammates,” Elko continued. “You guys voted him our 12th Man. Nana Boadi-Owusu is going on full scholarship. You stand for what we want this program to stand for. You do. How you represent us in everything that you do just means a lot to us.

“So, thank you for being you and thank you for everything you’ve done for this program.”

Donning the No. 12 jersey is part of the greater 12th Man tradition at Texas A&M. It’s one that goes back to 1922 when E. King Gill rushed down from the press box after head coach Dana X. Bible waved him down, and suited up for an injury-depleted Aggies team in case they needed him.

Today, it is a way of honoring those fans at A&M’s home games. Also, it’s been a way to honor walk-ons and other players who may not necessarily make an impact on game days, but are instrumental to the program’s success nonetheless. One player each season is honored with wearing the No. 12.

As a freshman, Boadi-Owusu earned Aggie Defensive Scout Team Honors at the annual team banquet in what was a redshirt year. In his redshirt freshman season, he saw the field in four games, and was a member of the 12th Man Kickoff Team that received the Brotherhood Impact Award at the annual team banquet.

During his 2024 season, Boadi-Owusu appeared in all 13 games and had three total tackles after being named the 12th Man in fall camp. Last year, he once again had three tackles, while also adding the first sack and first pass deflection of his career in their win over Samford.

Boadi-Owusu, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 246 pounds, played his high school ball at Martin High School in Arlington.