Texas A&M Athletics finish a poetic No. 12 in the Director's Cup

Texas A&M Athletics’ final ranking in the Director’s Cup was revealed on Thursday. A&M finished a poetic No. 12, according to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

A school’s team is designated a point value based off their success in the postseason. A team can earn 100 points if they win their sports’ respective national championship. A couple of women-led programs secured 200 points total for the Aggies after titles won by the volleyball and tennis teams.

This was the first title for the volleyball program, which is led by fourth-year head coach Jamie Morrison. In that tournament, they defeated three No. 1 seeds (Kentucky, Nebraska, and Pitt). That is paying dividends on the recruiting trail already as the Aggies landed a commitment from top-ranked Class of 2028 recruit Maya Ogbogu last week.

Mark Weaver and the women’s tennis program secured their second national title in the past three years. On their path to victory was a 4-3 win over Georgia in the semifinals and a 4-1 win over Auburn in the title game.

A&M earned 980.00 total points, which ranked No. 4 amongst schools in the Southeastern Conference. 17 out of their 19 programs made the playoffs, with the indoor track and field team (73.5 points) and football team (70.5 points) each contributing to that total.

It is their 14th top-15 ranking, and they’ve had that type of finish in each of the last three years.

“I am very proud of all of our teams this athletic year,” Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “I believe that we have the best collection of coaches in the country, and we have incredible momentum with all of our programs. The support of the 12th Man was unparalleled this year. I cannot wait to see that continue this summer and carry over into the fall.”

Down below are all of Texas A&M Athletics’ finishes in the Director’s Cup over the years, per the press release from the university on Thursday.