Texas A&M baseball adds commitment from Houston RHP transfer Caleb Kimble

The Texas A&M baseball team has earned yet another commitment from a pitcher who previously played for an in-state program. After landing Texas State transfer Wade Cooper on Thursday, the Aggies added Houston right-handed pitcher transfer Caleb Kimble to their portal class on Friday afternoon.

Kimble will have three seasons of eligibility remaining when he gets to College Station.

In his lone season at Houston, Kimble appeared in 18 total games, starting five of them. He recorded a 3.97 ERA with an 0-1 loss record in 14 appearances on the mound. In 22.2 innings pitched, Kimble allowed 13 hits and 10 earned runs (three home runs), recording over a strikeout an inning with 24 strikeouts. Kimble, who lists himself as a two-way player capable of playing in the outfield, did not record a hit in nine at-bats last season, striking out six times.

The native of Houston (Tx.) could bring much-needed help to the Aggies on the mound. As Aggie Yell’s Carter Karels wrote on Thursday…

“A&M’s pitching struggled last season, leading to pitching coach Jason Kelly not being retained. They also could lose up to two of their starting pitchers, left-handed Shane Sdao and right-handed Weston Moss, and top right-handed reliever Clayton Freshcorn to the 2026 MLB Draft, two other key relievers, right-handed Josh Stewart and left-handed Ethan Darden, to expired eligibility, and several other bullpen arms.”

Kimble is the seventh transfer to commit to A&M this offseason, joining right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Jase Evangelista (UNLV) and Wade Cooper (Texas State), first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky), infielder Jack Bell (TCU) and catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson).

The Aggies have lost four reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason) and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.