Texas A&M baseball lands commitment from Connecticut IF transfer Tyler Minick

Texas A&M’s baseball program has added yet another commitment via the transfer portal this week. After landing Lamar left-handed pitcher Jarret Williams on Thursday, the Aggies received a commitment from Connecticut infielder Tyler Minick on Friday.

Minick spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Connecticut. With the new five-year, age-based eligibility model the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved recently, Minick should have two seasons left to play.

During his three seasons at UConn, Minick recorded a .310 batting average, recording 132 hits in 426 at-bats. He hit 32 home runs in his career with the Huskies and had 107 runners batted in, boasting a career slugging percentage of .601. Minick has gotten on base 37.3% of the time in his college career, while recording 23 stolen bases.

Minick also has a 95.9% fielding percentage in his three seasons at UConn. The product of Reading, Pennsylvania, has started 104 out of the 113 games he’s played in.

Minick becomes the 12th player to announce his transfer to the Aggies, joining right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Caleb Kimble (Houston), Wade Cooper (Texas State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), left-handed pitcher transfers Jarret Williams (Lamar), Logan Prisco (South Carolina), and Trent Collier (Oklahoma), outfielder Alec Blair (Oklahoma), infielder Jack Bell (TCU), catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson) and first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky).

The Aggies have lost five reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason), Juan Vargas and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Even though the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30) is now closed, commitments like the one from Blair can still be made. Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around Texas A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.

























