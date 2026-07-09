Texas A&M baseball lands commitment from Lamar LHP transfer Jarret Williams

The Texas A&M baseball program has added yet another pitcher via the transfer portal. On Thursday, they received a commitment from left-handed pitcher Jarret Williams, who spent his freshman season at Lamar University.

With the new five-year, age-based eligibility model the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved recently, Williams should have four seasons left to play.

In his lone season at Lamar, Williams was named a midseason first team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game. Williams finished the season with a 2-3 record, a 3.83 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP in 16 appearances (12 starts). He recorded 52 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched in 2026.

Williams played his prep ball in the Lone Star State for Santa Fe High School.

Williams becomes the 11th player to announce his transfer to the Aggies, joining right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Caleb Kimble (Houston), Wade Cooper (Texas State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), left-handed pitcher transfers Logan Prisco (South Carolina) and Trent Collier (Oklahoma), outfielder Alec Blair (Oklahoma), infielder Jack Bell (TCU), catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson) and first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky).

The Aggies have lost five reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason), Juan Vargas and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Even though the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30) is now closed, commitments like the one from Blair can still be made. Stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around Texas A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.