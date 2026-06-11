Texas A&M baseball expected to hire Barry Enright as new pitching coach

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program has found its next pitching coach.

A&M is expected to hire Barry Enrigth as its next pitching coach, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday to Aggie Yell. Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs first reported the news.

Enright, who was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft, spent just under three years in the majors with the Diamondbacks and then the Los Angeles Angels. He appeared in 31 total games, recording a 7-13 win-loss record and finishing his career with a 5.57 ERA.

He would go on to play in the minor leagues from 2013 until 2017. Enright then signed with a program in the Mexican Baseball League in February 2018 before returning to the Diamondbacks’ farm system in July 2018. He announced his retirement from professional baseball in 2019.

Enright then turned to coaching, with this next chapter mirroring his playing career in a way. He started on the Diamondbacks’ staff before going over to the Angels in 2023 and being there until 2025; he was not retained by new manager Kurt Suzuki.

Earlier this year, Enright was hired by the Oakland Athletics as their new Minor League pitching coordinator.

This decision to hire Enright comes after A&M opted not to retain former pitching coach Jason Kelly earlier this month. The Aggies will let his initial two-year, $1.4 million contract expire on June 30. Kelly’s time with the Aggies ended following a 41-16 campaign, which ended on June 1 with a 7-1 loss to USC in the College Station Regional Final.

It’s baseball portal season and throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around Texas A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.