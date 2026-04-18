Everything Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said after Saturday's spring game

Texas A&M played their annual spring game on Saturday, which ended with the Maroon team winning 15-13.

Following the scrimmage, head coach Mike Elko spoke with the media in a 17-minute presser. Down below is everything he said about the game, Daymion Sanford’s injury, true freshmen who stood out, and much more.

Texas A&M HC Mike Elko’s Opening Statement

“Yeah, obviously the conclusion of a really tough spring ball for us. You know, it’s a really good opportunity for us to go out and get better, develop the program, develop some of the core values that we need to go out and be successful as a program this fall. And I think we were able to do that.

“And I think today culminated in an exciting close game that came down to the last play. And, you know, unfortunately the weather didn’t hold up, but it was good to have an exciting game out there and get the opportunity to get out on the field and finish this thing with the Maroon and White game.

“And so excited for that, excited for where we are. And obviously still got a ton of work to do between now and the opener to get this team and program where we want it to be, to go out and win what we want to win. But that’s to be expected, and that’ll be for tomorrow.”

Are you where you thought you should be at this point, or is it always that you want more?

“Yeah, no, I think it’s always… I was thinking about this because I knew somebody was going to ask me this question today. I think it’s really just being aware of where we are and trying to figure out what we have to do to get where we need to be. I don’t think you set markers, or at least I don’t. Like, I don’t say, ‘Oh, if we’re not here, we can’t be successful.’

“I think you had a lot of kids out there obviously going through spring with us for the first time, like learning the system for the first time. So you’re just trying to constantly evaluate where we are, what do we have to do to get it where we want to go? We feel like we have the pieces in place to go out and be really successful. We’ve got to collectively get the thing to look and operate how it needs to.

“And so I don’t know that it’s necessarily a bar or a marker as much as it’s, okay, here’s where we are. Now let’s formulate a plan for summer so when we get back in fall camp, we’re further along. Let’s formulate a plan for fall camp so that when we hit the season, we’re ready to go.”

“Yeah, he got injured, lower body, and we’ll figure it out.”

What did you see of Isaiah Horton in practice and how good is it to see one of those new guys go out and showcase himself?

“Yeah, I thought he did a lot of what we had hoped he would be able to do for us, you know, make contested catches. And I think both of those balls were thrown really well into tight coverage, and he went and made a contested catch over a DB. And that’s what height can give you at the wide receiver position.

“And so, you know, obviously we were huge fans of him, trying to get him to come here. We were excited that we were able to land him, and he’s had a really good spring for us. And then we obviously expect him to be a major player for us this fall.”

What did you see from Marcel Reed this spring, and what do you like about how he played today?

“Yeah, hard to say today. Today was hard to evaluate today with no iPads and you don’t really get to see much. And honestly, I’m just kind of out there with my, all over the place trying to make sure the thing stays organized. But I just think spring-wise, you saw him take another step in this system, which was really good. That’s obviously what we expected to see.

“I think he’s a little bit more comfortable with what we’re doing, comfortable seeing defenses, reading defenses. And I just think the timing and spacing of the passing game has gotten a lot better this spring. I think we saw that very consistently through the spring. To be honest with you, I don’t know how that showed today. But I know throughout the spring, we’ve seen major strides in that area.”

Same question for Jamarion Morrow too.

“Yeah, he got nicked up a little bit through the middle of spring coming out of the first scrimmage. And so, we got him back healthy towards the back part of spring. And he’s a really talented back. We knew that. He’s really dynamic when he gets into open space. He’s got the ability to be very explosive and obviously was able to put some of that on display today, which was good to see.”

Was there any consideration of just stopping the game right there after Daymion’s injury?

“No.”

What have you seen from your kickers this spring?

“Yeah, I thought it was good to see them go out there today in Kyle Field and make some kicks. It was good to see us — What was the one, was a 50-something yarder that Asher (Murray) hit. So it’s been good. You know, we’re excited to get those two guys in. I think we’ve got two really talented kickers that can really help us this fall.”

The intensity and end of the game… is that what these spring games mean to you?

“Yeah, I think what you saw at the end was what we want the spring game to be, which is the kids having fun playing football. And I don’t know how relevant that last play is – non-live quarterback and all of that stuff – but it’s still competition. You’re still playing to win, and then you still get unbelievable energy.

“And that’s what, to me, spring games are. It’s literally all about the kids for me. It’s about them getting to choose teams. It’s about them getting to go play a real game. It’s about them getting to go out there in Kyle Field and enjoy it. And I think it’s just a really good opportunity for those guys.

What are some things that you saw today that you really liked?

“Again, today, like, hard to really say. I really don’t know what I saw today, to be honest with you. I thought we operated pretty efficiently. Yeah, honestly, I don’t know. I got to watch the tape for today. Normally I have better answers because I’m watching the iPad all day and I get to see the game as it’s going on. Today, it’s kind of a little bit like more of the old school when you don’t really know what happened. And the replays, I wasn’t watching the replays, so I honestly don’t really know what happened.”

Were there any outcomes in your head that you said, ‘I want to see these things to feel a little bit more comfortable for September’?

“No, not really. I think, you know, we — for those of you who’ve been out and watched us practice – practice is pretty intense. There’s a lot of competition that happens every day. Yeah, there really wasn’t anything today that I was hoping for. I think one of the cool things — here you go – This is one thing I did notice as I’m going back through this in my brain.

“I thought the one thing that was cool was some of our true freshmen, like, more comfortable in what we were doing. Like, third scrimmage for those guys, third time in Kyle Field. I think just there were some freshman flashes, whether it was Tylan Wilson, whether it was Tamarion Watkins. Carsyn Baker a little bit running the ball. I just thought there were some freshman flashes out there that were pretty good to see.”

“Yeah, Ashton will be fine.

“Yeah, Brandon had a good day today. I think it was good to see. Again, that’s another one that is just a lot. It’s a huge transition going from him being a track athlete, football player, playing wideout, DB, to being an SEC corner. That’s a massive transition. And so he’s been growing and developing. Was much better in scrimmage two than scrimmage one, and thought he showed some flashes today. And so, you know, we just look forward to his continued development over the summer.”

Did you hear a lot about the Aggies for a Cause program?

“Yeah, I thought that was a cool deal, the Cause for Cleats. I thought the kids got into it. I thought you saw a lot of kids out there with some different designs and just some different things that are true to them. And I think that all plays into what today is about. And I think getting them the opportunity to go out there in unique cleats to represent causes that are really important to them was a little cool thing that we were able to come across and do today.”

Could you describe just the value that Trooper Taylor brings? And Dalton Brooks, what are some of your goals for him?

“Yeah, you know, really cool for Dalton to be named captain. Obviously, you can tell a kid’s influence in your locker room when he hasn’t really been available all offseason because of the shoulder surgery, postseason. And so sometimes those kids drift out of the thought process of your team. And so when they do the captain’s vote at the end of spring, it’s sometimes hard for an injured kid to get the votes to become captain just because it’s not on the front of everybody’s mind.

“And I think you see the impact he has in the locker room to still garner enough votes to become a captain of this football team. Obviously an extremely dynamic kid, I think has grown in the safety position. Thought he was very locked in. We do a lot of walkthroughs during spring ball, and those are opportunities for him to get out there and take reps and do some stuff. And so he was able to do that at a really good level. And looking forward to him being healthy and having a really strong year.

“As far as Trooper Taylor goes, I just think it’s — I’ve said this to him before— it’s sport in so many ways that, you know, a guy from Cuero, Texas, and a guy from New Jersey can link up somewhere in North Carolina and really have a very similar thought process, philosophy on how to develop young people, how to pour into young people.

“And he’s amazing. Like, what he gives to this program, what he gives to these kids — I’ve never really been around a guy that pours that much into people. And so it’s been awesome having him here. And I think he was the winning head coach today, so he’ll be mad at me if I don’t mention that at some point.”

It’s my annual, ‘How does the Texas A&M offensive line look?’ question.

“Great.”

Curious to see what you’ve seen from the new guys, transfers especially, in their performance overall.

“Yeah, again, I think it’s playing out like I kind of talked it through the offseason. I think you have this group of older veteran guys who have played football in the SEC, battling with some really talented guys in our program. And so you look at the tackle position and you see Lamont Rogers at times really coming on and playing really good football. You see Wilkin Formby and Tyree Adams, they have played a lot of ball in this conference and there’s a comfort in what they can do.

“Robbie Bourdon continues to grow and develop. And so you have this really good competitive balance. And it’s the same thing inside. You know, you’ve got Coen Echols and Trovon Baugh who have come in with starts in the SEC. But you also have, you know, guys like Ty Thomas, guys like Blake Ivey who had really, really strong springs. And it’s really good.

“It’s a really good back-and-forth competition. It’s a deeper group than it was last year. You know, when last year when we kind of intermixed it, you saw the d-line take over the spring game. I think we set a spring game record for sacks last year in the spring game just because, you know, I don’t know that we had 10. We had a really good group, but I don’t know that we had the full 10 ready to go at this level.

“You didn’t see that today. I think we put 10 kids out there and we were able to block consistently. Hold up and do some things today. And so I think that’s just a testament to the depth that we have.”

How do you think that went today with the new coordinators and throughout the spring?

“Yeah, I thought it was good. We had two different coordinators calling each side. And so, you know, Holmon (Wiggins) and Joey (Lynch) called the separate sides, and Stan Watson and Lyle Hemphill called the two defenses. And so it’s good. I think communication is good.

“I was saying this to somebody last week, I’m not surprised that everything is going well. I certainly would have made a really bad hire if it wasn’t going well at this point. And so I certainly have a lot of confidence in those guys, what they’re capable of. We’ve got to make sure that come next fall, we’re putting together plans, schemes, things that are effective at the level we want to be effective at.

“At this point, it’s going exactly how I thought it would. We’ve got really good coordinators on both sides of the ball.”

Is that what you were seeing throughout the spring, just swarming to the ball, physical, violent defense?

“Probably not, to be honest. It was probably a good step forward. I think, you know, the scrimmages have had more back and forth than maybe in years past, which has been good to see. Today, the defense maybe got the upper hand a little bit, was certainly really good on third down again, which has kind of become a calling card for us.

“I think it has been a very competitive back and forth spring, which I think has been really good.”

Why five captains and then why specifically those guys?

“Yeah, I — so I don’t name them, and like, I really truly mean that. Like, I don’t name them. I just read the votes, and you try to find where the lines of separation are. And I think, you know, Marcel (Reed) was a very clear 1. Daymion was a very clear 2. And then you had, you know, (Marcus) Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks, and Micah Riley. Gosh, I’m so sorry, Micah. Micah Riley. Those 3 guys were really close, and there wasn’t much separation in the vote total.

“And so I think we had to make a decision between 2 and 5, and just felt like there was a lot of leadership in that group of Dalton, Micah, and Marcus, like that those 3 kids were going to add value as leaders. And so that’s how we do it. And so to me, you just see where the separation lines are, and whatever numbers or what the players want is kind of what you do.”

Texas A&M replaces all 3 captains. Just how pleased have you been with the leadership?

“Yeah, I think that’ll be a big challenge for us through the summer. It’s why we name captains now, so that you can kind of start to establish leadership patterns. I think so much of what has happened since January is people getting accustomed to everything. Again, it feels in some ways like year one from some of those perspectives. You just have 48 new guys going through it.

“And that’s college football today. So I’m certainly not complaining. But, and so I think now, okay, you take a breath, you get away for a couple of weeks, you come back in the summer and now some of that stuff really matters. Some of the bonding, some of the leadership, some of the elevation of all of that stuff is going to become really, really critical through the summer and into the season. And so I think that’s why we wanted to name the captains when we did. And I think that’s certainly an area that still needs to continue to grow and improve.”

What have you seen from your tight ends and what your relationship is like with Derek Shay?

“Yeah, I think it’s been really good having Derek. I think he does a really, really good job with those guys. I think he’s brought a lot of fundamental toughness, technique to the room, which has been really good to see. And then I think those kids have all gotten better. I think it’s a really good-looking group.

“It would be nice to get Micah (Riley) back in fall. Again, that’s another offseason shoulder surgery, so he didn’t really participate, but it was good. I think those guys had a really, really good spring and certainly got better every day.”

You can watch Elko’s full press conference on YouTube.

Stay tuned to Aggie Yell for continued coverage from Saturday’s spring game.