Texas A&M INF signee Connor Comeau selected by Texas Rangers in second round of 2026 MLB Draft

Texas A&M has had another impressive showing in this year’s MLB Draft, extending its streak of first-round selections to three consecutive years with Chris Hacopian coming off the board to the Washington Nationals with the 11th overall pick. A future Aggie went on to hear his name called on Saturday as well.

Infielder Connor Comeau, who is an A&M signee, was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the draft. He joins Trey Ebel (Milwaukee) as the other prospect signed with the Aggies to be selected in the draft thus far.

Even though he was drafted, the Aggies will still have a chance to get Comeau to campus if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement before the signing deadline. The slot value for the selection is $1,805,300.

According to MLB.com, Comeau grades out with a 55 hit tool, 50 power, 55 arm, 45 field, and an overall grade of 50 coming out of high school. Comeau doesn’t turn 18 until one month from today.

MLB.com wrote the following about Comeau’s skill set.

“Comeau is very advanced at the plate for his age, employing a quick and effortless left-handed stroke while making good swing decisions, the report reads. “He’s underdeveloped physically at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, so he’s only scratching the surface of his power potential. He already shows precocious feel for driving balls to the opposite field and could provide 20-25 homers on an annual basis once he adds needed strength and pulls more pitches.

Because he’s a below-average runner, Comeau has limited defensive options,” the report reads. “The Texas A&M recruit won’t stick at shortstop, with third base his best-case scenario and the outfield corners not much of an option unless he gets quicker as he gets stronger. He has been clocked up to 92 mph on the mound, so arm strength isn’t an issue.

Like the other players drafted, Comeau participated in the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month. Among 2026 draft prospects, Comeau finished ranked No. 55 both on MLB.com and Perfect Game.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.



