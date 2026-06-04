Texas A&M baseball infielder Sawyer Farr enters the transfer portal

Another player from the Texas A&M Aggies’ baseball roster is opting to enter the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, On3 portal insider Pete Nakos confirmed that infielder Sawyer Farr has entered the portal. Farr becomes the first non-pitcher from A&M to explore options for the next chapter of his career. He joins right-handed pitcher Luke Billings and Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. as the sole portal entries to this point.

Texas A&M baseball transfer portal tracker: Who the Aggies are gaining, losing after 2026 season

The lone baseball transfer portal window of the offseason opened for a 30-day period this past Monday. It opened the day that the Aggies’ season ended with a 7-1 loss to USC in a winner-takes-all College Station Regional Final game at Blue Bell Park.

Farr recorded 10 hits for A&M in 40 at-bats this season, a .250 batting percentage. He finished the season with 18 runs, seven RBIs, six walks, and four hit-by-pitch at-bats. Farr struck out in 13 of his 40 plate appearances. He went from five stolen bases in their 2025 campaign to zero this past season.

Farr, who is draft-eligible this summer, played two seasons for the Aggies. As a freshman, he logged 15 hits (.176 batting percentage) and scored 16 times, while also recording four RBIs and 17 walks. He had 31 starts for the Aggies and 39 total appearances.

The native of Fort Worth played his high school ball at Boswell High School. He was ranked as the No. 7 player in the Lone Star State and No. 3 shortstop by Perfect Game, as well as the No. 67 player overall.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries like that of Sawyer Farr, visits and more.













