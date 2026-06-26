Texas A&M baseball lands commitment from Oklahoma LHP transfer Trent Collier

The Texas A&M baseball program is continuing to add reinforcements on the mound. On Friday, they landed yet another commitment from a pitcher in the portal, their latest addition being Oklahoma transfer Trent Collier.

With the new five-year, age-based eligibility model the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved Tuesday, Collier should have three seasons left to play.

Previously playing for the national champion Oklahoma Sooners, the left-handed pitcher instantly becomes one of A&M’s most noteworthy pickups of the portal cycle thus far. Collier, a native of Prosper, Texas, recently pitched in the College World Series, allowing one walk and striking out a batter in an inning of work in Game Two against North Carolina.

Last season as a sophomore, Collier appeared in 17 games and started one of them. He finished the season with 23.2 innings pitched, 23 hits allowed, 11 batters walked and 10 earned runs for an ERA of 3.80. Collier struck out 28 batters for the Sooners.

Before Oklahoma, Collier started his career off at Weatherford CC, where he finished with a 6-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 68.0 innings pitched in the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Collier is sure to help fill A&M’s pitching needs. As Aggie Yell’s Carter Karels recently wrote….

“They not only struggled last season, leading to pitching coach Jason Kelly not being retained. They also could lose up to two of their starting pitchers, left-handed Shane Sdao and right-handed Weston Moss, and top right-handed reliever Clayton Freshcorn to the 2026 MLB Draft, two other key relievers, right-handed Josh Stewart and left-handed Ethan Darden, to expired eligibility, and several other bullpen arms.

With Collier now in the fold, A&M has landed a total of six transfers who are pitchers this offseason and eight players overall. Collier joins right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Caleb Kimble (Houston), Wade Cooper (Texas State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), left-handed pitcher transfer Logan Prisco (South Carolina), infielder Jack Bell (TCU), catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson) and first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky).

The Aggies have lost five reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason), Juan Vargas and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around Texas A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.