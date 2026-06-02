Texas A&M lands first 2028 commitment in edge rusher Chance Archangel

Texas A&M is rolling on the recruiting trail right now.

The Aggies just landed a commitment from sophomore edge rusher Chance Archangel on Tuesday evening. Archangel becomes the first commit for A&M in the 2028 cycle. He becomes the fourth player to commit to Mike Elko‘s program over the past 24 hours, joining junior prospects Aston Whiteside, Frederick Ards, and Loia Valade.

Archangel is very familiar with College Station. His commitment came during a camp visit with the Aggies today. He informed us that this was his third visit to A&M of the year, and he visited multiple times last year as well.

“The visit to Texas A&M was great,” Archangel told On3’s Steve Wiltfong following his visit earlier this spring. “I really enjoyed being in College Station. The energy around the program stood out a lot, especially the fans and how much they support the team. Getting around the coaches and seeing how they develop edge players was a big takeaway for me too.”

One of his visits last year was for A&M’s 16-10 win over Auburn in late September. Archangel told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman the following after that experience.

“Everything went really well at A&M. The visit was great, the atmosphere was crazy, and I got to connect with the coaches, too. Overall, it was a really good experience,” Archangel said. “Seeing how the defense flies around and how they use their DL and how locked in the program is on competing in the SEC and putting guys in the league.”

Per Rivals’ Class of 2028 rankings, Archangel is the No. 207 overall player in the next recruiting cycle. He’s also tabbed as the No. 20 edge rusher in his class and the second-ranked sophomore in the state of Louisiana.

Keep it locked in with Aggie Yell for more commitment coverage on Chance Archangel.