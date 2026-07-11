Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao selected by New York Mets in fourth round of 2026 MLB Draft

The fourth Texas A&M baseball player is off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. The New York Mets took A&M left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao in the fourth round Saturday with the No. 120 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. That selection held an assigned slot value of $645,100.

Sdao played three seasons in four years at Texas A&M. He took a redshirt in his junior season (2025) after suffering a season-ending injury. He was a decorated prospect at the prep level, earning first team all-district pitcher honors in both his junior and senior seasons while playing at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery, Texas.

With the Aggies, Sdao made just seven starts in 42 games in his first two seasons. He did, however, improve his ERA from 4.78 to 2.96, struck out nine more batters (from 46 to 55), while walking six less batters in his sophomore season.

Even though he didn’t get to pitch in 2025, Sdao earned more starting opportunities this year with 13 starts in 17 appearances. It was an up-and-down season for Sdao, which was the case for A&M’s pitching staff as a whole; they moved on from pitching coach Jason Kelly shortly after their season-ending loss to USC.

Sdao had a 4-4 win-loss record in his redshirt junior season with a 7.03 ERA in 71.2 innings pitched. He had eight games in which he surrendered four earned runs or more, though he closed out the season well with just seven earned runs allowed in his final three games against Auburn, Lamar, and USC. This year, Sdao allowed 16 home runs while striking out 83 batters.

With Sdao as a regular starter this season, the Aggies finished third in the SEC and garnered the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But A&M failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

Holding two years of eligibility remaining, Sdao could have returned to A&M. But he shifted his focus toward turning professional following the 2026 season, participating in the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month. Among 2026 draft prospects, Sdao finished ranked No. 95 and No. 134 on MLB.com and Perfect Game, respectively.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.



