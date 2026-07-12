Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss selected by Washington Nationals in 11th round of 2026 MLB Draft

Another Texas A&M baseball player is off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Washington Nationals took A&M right-handed pitcher Weston Moss in the 11th round Sunday with the No. 316 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. There was no assigned slot value as that’s only reserved for the first 10 rounds.

His teammate, Chris Hacopian, was selected No. 11 overall by the Nationals on Saturday.

Moss, who received a 2023 MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, Arizona, played three seasons at the collegiate level, all three of those being at Texas A&M. He was ranked as the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 55 right-handed pitcher nationally by Perfect Game coming out of high school. Moss played his prep ball at Montgomery Lake Creek High School, same as fellow A&M pitcher and New York Mets draft selection Shane Sdao; he started his high school career at Conroe Oak Ridge.

With the Aggies, Moss made four starts in 42 games in his first two seasons. He had a 9-3 record in those two years, improving his ERA from 4.56 to 3.19. Moss recorded 76 strikeouts in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

With 76 strikeouts in those first two seasons across 71.2 innings pitched, Moss recorded 69 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched this year. Moss had a 5-2 record, but put up a 5.46 ERA in a season in which A&M’s pitching staff struggled as a whole; they moved on from pitching coach Jason Kelly shortly after their season-ending loss to USC.

With Moss as a regular starter this season, the Aggies finished third in the SEC and garnered the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But A&M failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

Holding two years of eligibility remaining, Moss could have returned to A&M. But he shifted his focus toward turning professional following the 2026 season, participating in the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month. Among 2026 draft prospects, Moss finished ranked No. 456 on Perfect Game, respectively.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.