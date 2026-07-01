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Aggie Yell Football Recruiting

Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe earns preseason All-America recognition from Walter Camp

Joseph Hastings
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Texas A&M football safety Marcus Ratcliffe
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) celebrates during the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas A&M returning senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe has received yet another preseason All-America recognition.

On Tuesday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation named Ratcliffe to their Preseason FBS All-America Second Team. He was the only A&M player to be named to one of their two preseason all-america teams.

Ratcliffe was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Second Team earlier in June.

The product of Cathedral Catholic High School in Chula Vista, California, has been an impact player for A&M since transferring from San Diego State two years ago. In two seasons with the Aggies, Ratcliffe has recorded 114 total tackles (61 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble while starting in 24 of 26 games.

Ratcliffe increased his productivity while playing in 818 total snaps last year, 145 more than he did the season prior. He ended his junior season with 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections for Texas A&M. Pro Football Focus assigned him a 80.3 grade on the season, which was good for No. 6 amongst SEC safeties last season.

Down below are the rest of the players that made the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s first- and second-teams this week.

First-Team (Offense and Defense)

PositionPlayer
Quarterback Arch Manning (Texas)
Running BackKewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)
Wide ReceiverMalachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)
Tight EndTrey’Dez Green (LSU)
Offensive LineCarter Smith (Indiana), Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)
CenterKade Pieper (Iowa)
Defensive LineDylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)
LinebackerXavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)
Defensive BackKelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Brandon Finney, Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)
PunterPalmer Williams (Baylor)
PlacekickerTate Sandell (Oklahoma)
Kick ReturnerDa’Realyst Clark (Kent State)

Second-Team (Offense and Defense)

PositionPlayer
Quarterback Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
Running BackCam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)
Wide ReceiverCam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)
Tight EndJamari Johnson (Oregon)
Offensive LineEvan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)
CenterDrew Bobo (Georgia)
Defensive LineA’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)
LinebackerRolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)
Defensive BackBray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)
PunterEvan Crenshaw (Troy)
PlacekickerLucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)
Kick ReturnerChauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)

Keep it locked in with Aggie Yell for more Texas A&M recruiting coverage. Also be sure to like this story and join the discussion on the Northgate message board.

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