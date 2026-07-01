Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe earns preseason All-America recognition from Walter Camp

Texas A&M returning senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe has received yet another preseason All-America recognition.

On Tuesday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation named Ratcliffe to their Preseason FBS All-America Second Team. He was the only A&M player to be named to one of their two preseason all-america teams.

Ratcliffe was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Second Team earlier in June.

The product of Cathedral Catholic High School in Chula Vista, California, has been an impact player for A&M since transferring from San Diego State two years ago. In two seasons with the Aggies, Ratcliffe has recorded 114 total tackles (61 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble while starting in 24 of 26 games.

Ratcliffe increased his productivity while playing in 818 total snaps last year, 145 more than he did the season prior. He ended his junior season with 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections for Texas A&M. Pro Football Focus assigned him a 80.3 grade on the season, which was good for No. 6 amongst SEC safeties last season.

Down below are the rest of the players that made the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s first- and second-teams this week.

First-Team (Offense and Defense)

Second-Team (Offense and Defense)

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