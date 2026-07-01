Aggie Yell Football Recruiting
Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe earns preseason All-America recognition from Walter Camp
Texas A&M returning senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe has received yet another preseason All-America recognition.
On Tuesday, the Walter Camp Football Foundation named Ratcliffe to their Preseason FBS All-America Second Team. He was the only A&M player to be named to one of their two preseason all-america teams.
Ratcliffe was named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Second Team earlier in June.
The product of Cathedral Catholic High School in Chula Vista, California, has been an impact player for A&M since transferring from San Diego State two years ago. In two seasons with the Aggies, Ratcliffe has recorded 114 total tackles (61 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble while starting in 24 of 26 games.
Ratcliffe increased his productivity while playing in 818 total snaps last year, 145 more than he did the season prior. He ended his junior season with 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections for Texas A&M. Pro Football Focus assigned him a 80.3 grade on the season, which was good for No. 6 amongst SEC safeties last season.
Down below are the rest of the players that made the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s first- and second-teams this week.
First-Team (Offense and Defense)
|Position
|Player
|Quarterback
|Arch Manning (Texas)
|Running Back
|Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)
|Wide Receiver
|Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)
|Tight End
|Trey’Dez Green (LSU)
|Offensive Line
|Carter Smith (Indiana), Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)
|Center
|Kade Pieper (Iowa)
|Defensive Line
|Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)
|Linebacker
|Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)
|Defensive Back
|Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Brandon Finney, Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)
|Punter
|Palmer Williams (Baylor)
|Placekicker
|Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)
|Kick Returner
|Da’Realyst Clark (Kent State)
Second-Team (Offense and Defense)
|Position
|Player
|Quarterback
|Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
|Running Back
|Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)
|Tight End
|Jamari Johnson (Oregon)
|Offensive Line
|Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)
|Center
|Drew Bobo (Georgia)
|Defensive Line
|A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)
|Linebacker
|Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)
|Defensive Back
|Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)
|Punter
|Evan Crenshaw (Troy)
|Placekicker
|Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)
|Kick Returner
|Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)
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