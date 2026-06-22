2026 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame class to include eight former A&M standouts

The 2026 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame class will feature eight former Aggie standouts, the A&M Lettermen’s Association announced Monday. Former Aggie defensive linemen/assistant coach Terry Price and women’s basketball player Kelly Krauskopf received Hall of Honor and Lifetime Achievement recognition as well, respectively.

The eight A&M inductions include Carrie Austgen ’83 (softball), Myles Garrett ’18 (football), Sarah Henry ’15 (swimming and diving), Henry Lelei ’15 (men’s cross country), Maggie Malone-Hardin ’16 (women’s track and field), Tyler Naquin ’12 (baseball), Jaele Patrick ’12 (women’s swimming and diving) and Lindon Victor ’17 (men’s track and field).

“Congratulations to all of our Hall of Fame honorees, as well as our Hall of Honor inductee and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient,” Aggie athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Celebrating the achievements of these incredible men and women at the 48th Burgess Banquet will be an amazing night alongside friends and family. All of their contributions to Texas A&M through athletics and as professionals continue to shine a positive light on our university and department.”

Price, who died in June 2023 while serving as the Aggie defensive ends coach, played at A&M (1986-89) before spending time as volunteer coach (1992-93) and an assistant (2012-23). The Hall of Honor distinction is meant for someone who has gone above and beyond in support and contributions of the Aggie athletics programs.

Krauskopf lettered for the Aggies from 1981-83 and served as team captain during the 1982-83 campaign. She has spent nearly 30 years in a variety of roles in the NBA and WNBA and is now the president of the WNBA Indiana Fever. The Lifetime Achievement Award she earned goes to letterwinners who, after graduation, have gone on to gain prominence in industry, commerce, technology, athletics, the professions or other worthy endeavors.

“As the signature event of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, the Burgess Banquet gives us the privilege of hosting the honorees and their families for a memorable weekend of celebration,” Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association president Margaret Spence McGraw said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the Aggie community together to honor their legacies at the event and celebrate them again at halftime of the Arizona State game on Saturday, September 12.”

The 48th annual Burgess Banquet will be held Sept. 11 in the Ford Hall of Champions in Kyle Field, beginning at 7 p.m.

Below are the profiles of each A&M inductee from Aggie athletics.

Carrie Austgen ‘83 – Softball – Hall of Fame

Carrie Austgen was a cornerstone of one of the most successful eras in Texas A&M softball history, helping lead the Aggies to back-to-back national championships in 1982 and 1983 while establishing herself as one of the premier shortstops in program history.

A three-year all-region selection from 1981-83, Austgen anchored the Aggies’ infield during a dominant stretch that included an 84-win season in 1982, the winningest campaign in Texas A&M history. Known for her exceptional defensive ability, strong arm and clutch play, she became a leader by example and a key contributor to teams that elevated Texas A&M into a national powerhouse.

Austgen remains among the program’s career leaders more than four decades after her playing career concluded. She ranks among Texas A&M’s top career performers in at-bats and continues to appear throughout the Aggie record book in hits, batting average, total bases, doubles, stolen bases and runs scored. Her durability and consistency were highlighted by 720 career at-bats, which still ranks among the best totals in school history.

Following her graduation in 1983, Austgen dedicated her career to education and coaching, serving student-athletes at both the high school and collegiate levels. Her contributions to the game were recognized with induction into the VYPE Hall of Fame for Coaches in 2020.

Austgen’s legacy is defined by excellence, toughness and competitive spirit. As a two-time national champion, three-time all-region performer and one of the most accomplished defensive players in Texas A&M softball history, she helped lay the foundation for the sustained success of Aggie softball and remains one of the program’s all-time greats.

A three-year standout for the Aggies from 2014-16, Myles Garrett recorded 32.5 career sacks, ranking sixth in program history, while earning consensus first-team All-America honors as a sophomore and junior, including unanimous All-America recognition in 2016.

During his time in Aggieland, Garrett established himself as one of the nation’s premier defensive players. He was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy, while earning two first-team All-SEC honors. Garrett recorded at least 8.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss in each of his three seasons and earned Texas A&M Defensive MVP nods each year. He finished his career with 145 tackles, including 48.5 tackles for loss, along with 30 quarterback pressures and seven forced fumbles.

In 2015, Garrett led the SEC with 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles en route to his first All-America honor. Following his junior season in 2016, Garrett became the first player in Texas A&M history selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft when he was chosen by the Cleveland Browns.

Since entering the NFL, Garrett has built one of the most accomplished careers in league history. He has earned seven Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro honors and was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and 2025. Garrett became the first player in NFL history to win the award twice after registering a league-best 23 sacks during the 2025 season, setting a new NFL single-season sack record.

Garrett’s impact on Texas A&M football remains significant. As the program’s first No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection, his collegiate achievements and professional success have cemented his place among the most accomplished players in Aggie football history.

Sarah Henry ’15 – Swimming & Diving – Hall of Fame

One of the key contributors to the Aggies’ trio of top four NCAA team finishes from 2013-15, Sarah Henry earned 16 All-America honors, including 12 first-team designations, and won three medals at the national meet during her illustrious career. She became Texas A&M’s first NCAA Champion in the 400 IM in 2015 while earning a silver medal in the 1,650 freestyle in 2013 and a bronze in the 500 free in 2015. Henry earned SEC Swimmer of the Year honors in 2015 and won three SEC championships.

At the conclusion of her career, Henry owned school records in four races and she still owns A&M standards in the 500 and 1,650 freestyles. She qualified for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in four races and was a finalist in the 400 IM. Henry was the high-point scorer at the 2013 U.S. Open Championships and earned a pair of medals.

At the 2014 US National Championships, Henry posted top eight finishes in the 200, 400 and 800 frees and the 400 IM. A two-time qualifier for the World University Games in 2013 and 2015, Henry earned four medals, including a trio of golds.

Henry remains one of the top swimmers in school history with a legacy that will continue to inspire long after her days competing for the Aggies. Being the first National Champion in the 400 IM in program history and multi-time All-American and All-SEC selection has cemented her mark on Texas A&M.

Henry Lelei ‘15 – Men’s Cross Country – Hall of Fame

Henry Lelei is one of the most accomplished distance runners in school history, having competed for the Aggies from 2011-13. Lelei was a two-time NCAA South Region Male Athlete of the Year (2011, 2012) and helped lead Texas A&M to the 2013 NCAA Outdoor National Championship.

On the course, Lelei earned the first ever individual SEC Championship for Texas A&M, crossing the line at 23:29.95 en route to a 17.5 second victory in 2012 on the 8,000-meter course. He claimed the 2012 SEC Runner of the Year honor and was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2011.

Lelei won back-to-back South Central Region Championships, winning each race by at least five seconds. At NCAAs, Lelei placed ninth in 2011 and followed that up with a fifth-place showing in 2012. His performance in 2012 is still the best placing by an Aggie at NCAAs in program history.

Lelei was crowned as an SEC Champion on five occasions. He won the 2012 SEC Indoor distance medley and Outdoor 3000m steeplechase. In 2013, he earned the conference titles in the SEC Indoor 3000m and 5000m and the Outdoor 3000m steeplechase.

Lelei still holds the school records for the Outdoor 4x1500m relay (2012 – 15:20.70), Indoor 3000m (2013 – 7:47.91) and 3000m Outdoor steeplechase (2013 – 8:23.16) and is a six-time All-American.

His records have remained over 10 years after his time in the Maroon & White. Lelei’s athletics achievements have confirmed his status as one of the Aggies’ and the SEC’s greatest runner to have ever competed.

Maggie Malone-Hardin ’16 – Women’s Track & Field – Hall of Fame

Maggie Malone-Hardin stands at the top of the Texas A&M record book in the women’s javelin, holding the top three marks in program history and nine of the top 10. The all-time great set the collegiate record to secure the NCAA title in the event in 2016 and her record stood for eight years.

Malone-Hardin grew from strength-to-strength throughout her time in college and was with the Aggies for her final two seasons. During her senior campaign in 2016 she added an SEC title to her resume to pair with her national crown. Malone-Hardin won her conference title with a throw of 59.50m/187-4 which still stands as the meet record today.

Competing at the pinnacle of the sport, Malone-Hardin’s upward trajectory in 2016 culminated in Olympic qualification for the United States. This was only the start of her incredible international career, as she has qualified for three-consecutive games and secured her best finish in Tokyo where she was a javelin finalist and placed 10th.

Malone-Hardin consistently proved she was the top thrower in the United States, capturing three national titles to qualify for the Olympic Games. She also added an American record to her name, following a throw of 67.40m/221-2 at the American JavFest in 2021. That mark at the time ranked her 19th in the history of the event.

Malone-Hardin’s legacy will live on at Texas A&M forever as her dominance echoes through the record books. Her prowess with the javelin took her all around the world, but it started in Aggieland and has finally brought her to the Hall of Fame.

Tyler Naquin ’12 – Baseball – Hall of Fame

Tyler Naquin was a three-year letterwinner from 2010-12 and strung together one of the most decorated careers in Texas A&M baseball history. Throughout his time in Aggieland, Naquin made 176 starts in 187 appearances, compiling a career batting average of .346 to go with 112 RBI and 153 runs scored.

The Maroon & White made appearances in the NCAA Tournament in all three years of his career, including a run to the College World Series in 2011. Naquin helped guide the Aggies to consecutive Big 12 Tournament titles in 2010 and 2011, earning a spot on the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in 2011.

The Spring, Texas, product crafted an outstanding 2011 campaign during Texas A&M’s run to the College World Series. He started all 68 games, leading the team in batting average (.381), hits (104), runs scored (68), doubles (23), triples (7) and walks (29). His offensive efforts were highlighted by a 27-game hitting streak that stands as the second-longest in program history. Naquin’s most memorable performance of the season came on March 6, when he hit for the cycle against Houston and plated six RBI.

A two-time winner of the Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player Award, Naquin garnered a handful of national accolades to complement his spectacular collegiate career. The Aggie outfielder is one of 10 two-time All-Americans in program history, earning national recognition from the National College Baseball Writers Association, College Baseball Insider, ABCA/Rawlings, and Collegiate Baseball/Louisville Slugger. Naquin was named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2011 and earned all-conference recognition in 2011 and 2012. His career totals of 238 hits, 49 doubles and 13 triples each rank among the top 15 in program history.

Naquin was selected by the Cleveland Indians with the 15th overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft and became the 52nd Aggie to make his major league debut on April 5, 2016. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 after batting .296 with 43 RBI, 14 home runs and 18 doubles in 116 games as Cleveland earned a spot in the World Series. Across his eight-year Major League career with the Indians, Reds, Mets and White Sox, Naquin amassed a career batting average of .263 with 237 RBI, 226 runs scored, 61 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Naquin’s accomplishments at Texas A&M equal his impact. He was an incredible talent with the intangibles to match. Naquin was the foundation of one of the most successful stretches in program history.

Jaele Patrick ’12 – Swimming & Diving – Hall of Fame

Jaele Patrick became Texas A&M’s first National Champion diver when she won the 3-meter springboard at the 2012 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. She was named the NCAA Diver of the Year in 2012 after winning gold on the 3-meter and taking silver on the 1-meter board.

Patrick was a five-time All-American and earned a pair of NCAA bronze medals in 2010. At the conference level, Patrick was a three-time Big 12 Champion. She earned Diver of the Year honors twice (2010, 2012) and Outstanding Diver of the Meet once (2010). The native of Australia won Big 12 Diver of the Week nine times and remains the school record holder in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

At the international level, Patrick was a 2012 Olympian for Australia and won two medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Patrick showed that a diver could win a National Championship at Texas A&M, a distinction that will always hold her place as one of the greats of the Aggie swimming & diving program.

Lindon Victor ’17 – Men’s Track & Field – Hall of Fame

Lindon Victor rewrote the record books on his way to becoming one of the most decorated multi-event athletes in NCAA and world history. The Texas A&M school record holder in the indoor heptathlon (5,976) and outdoor decathlon (8,539) set the standard for the program’s nationally respected multi groups following a decorated career with the Maroon & White.

Victor not only goes down in the Aggies’ record books, but also in the NCAA’s as he set the collegiate record with 8,539 points on his way to the title at the SEC Outdoor Championships. His mark stood at the top of the collegiate ranks for five years and still ranks third today. He also owns five decathlon totals that rank in the top 20 in NCAA history.

During his time with A&M he dominated at both the conference and national levels. He won a pair of SEC decathlon titles and followed that up claiming both national titles in the events during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. His two NCAA decathlon titles are the first and only two in program history and he is one of only seven men in collegiate history to secure back-to-back titles. Victor’s standout senior season earned him a spot as a finalist for the highest honor in NCAA track & field, The Bowerman.

Gathering honors throughout his decorated collegiate career, Victor was named a two-time USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year, two-time USTFCCCA South-Central Region Field Athlete of the Year, a two-time SEC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and a four-time All-American.

Standing out on the international stage for his home country of Grenada, Victor has competed at the highest level. He has qualified for three Olympic Games and most recently at the 2024 Paris Games he secured a bronze medal in the decathlon with 8,711 points. With his bronze in Paris, Victor became the second man from Grenada to win an Olympic medal and claimed the field decathlon medal in the country’s history.

Victor’s legacy not only in Aggieland, but on the Olympic stage, will always be remembered and revered. He elevated a standard for Texas A&M track & field that was already national power. His records may stand for decades to come along with his legendary impact.

Terry Price, better known as “TP,” was a mountain of a man with a huge heart and a warm smile. He left a tremendous legacy both on and off the football field.

A four-year defensive line letterman from 1986-89, Price played for Aggie Hall of Fame coaches Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum. During Price’s playing days, the Aggies only lost three games at Kyle Field.

Price helped the Aggies to a pair of conference championships. He earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior and was also named an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News.

After a two-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, Price moved into coaching starting in Aggieland in 1992-93. He flourished by remaining true to his core beliefs about people. He cared deeply and that led to recruiting and developing young men into NFL prospects. More importantly nurturing men of character such as Myles Garrett, Damontre Moore, Daeshon Hall, Daylon Mack, Kingsley Keke, Nnamdi Madubuike, Bobby Brown, DeMarvin Leal and Michael Clemons to name just a few.

He was known as one of the best recruiters in the country. In 2014, he was named a Rivals.com Top 25 recruiter in the nation and No. 12 for 247sports.com. That year, he brought Class of 2026 Hall of Fame inductee Garrett to Aggieland. During his second appointment with the Maroon & White, he helped guide the Aggies to seven Bowl wins and nine NFL Draft picks from his defensive line.

His influence was not limited to just football, but he had the ability to create bonds that unite generations of Aggies. Price’s commitment to mentoring and in young men developed countless leaders. He was the cornerstone of a culture dedicated to investing in people. “TP” passed away June 23, 2023, and is survived by his wife, Kenya, and children Alex and Devin.

Kelly Krauskopf ’83, Women’s Basketball – Texas A&M Lettermen’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Krauskopf lettered for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team from 1981-83 and served as team captain during the 1982-83 campaign. The Corpus Christi native is a pioneer of the game, having gained nearly 30 years of experience in professional basketball in the WNBA and NBA.

Krauskopf began her career after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M by joining her alma mater as the Assistant Athletic Director for Women’s Sports & Marketing from 1983-90. She then joined the Southwest Conference (1990-96) as the Assistant Commissioner.

In 1997, Krauskopf began her career in pro hoops, joining the WNBA’s league office as the director of operations where she held that position until 2000. At the turn of the century, she became the Indiana Fever’s first ever General Manager and was promoted to President in 2012. With the Fever, Krauskopf led the team to 13 WNBA playoff appearances, three Eastern Conference championships and the 2012 WNBA title.

In 2019, Krauskopf became one of the first women to hold a front office role with an NBA franchise when she was hired as Assistant General Manager of the Indiana Pacers. After six years with the Pacers, she returned to fill the role of President of the Indiana Fever in 2025 where she currently works.

Krauskopf has been awarded and named an SEC Legend (2013), SBJ “Game Changers” Honoree, Masquerade Honoree (2018) and Woman of Influence by the Indianapolis Business Journal (2018).

Krauskopf is a guardian of the game. She is a beacon of hope for young woman hoping to break into the industry. Her hard work and commitment to the game of basketball will last forever and will always be remembered.