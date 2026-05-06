Texas A&M athletics sets program record for multi-year Academic Progress Rate

Texas A&M athletics set a new program record multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 988, the NCAA announced this week. The rating used data from four academic years – 2021-22 through 2024-25 – and measured the eligibility, retention and graduation of athletes competing for each Division I program.

“Our record Academic Progress Rate is a reflection of a consistency of culture,” A&M athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement Wednesday. “Our student-athletes and staff members have worked immensely hard academically in order to produce these multi-year and single-year numbers. I am thankful for everyone’s hard work and commitment to excellence in all that we do.”

The rating serves as a predictor of graduation success, too. Under the revised penalty structure, the Division I Board of Directors set a cut score of 930 (out of 1,000) as a threshold for teams to meet or face possible immediate and historical sanctions. An APR of 930 projects a 50% Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

“Our APR results are a powerful affirmation of who we are at Texas A&M,” A&M executive associate athletics director of academics and student-athlete engagement Dan Childs said in a statement. “Academic eligibility, progress and retention are not secondary priorities—they are foundational expectations across our department. Having six programs rank in the top 10 percent nationally, multiple teams post perfect four‑year and single‑year scores, and several achieve the highest APR marks in their sport’s history reflects an extraordinary and consistent commitment to excellence.

“These outcomes are a direct result of the dedication of our student‑athletes, coaches and academic support teams who continue to raise the standard every day. We are proud of our programs for competing at the highest level while keeping academics first.”

In addition to setting the multi-year record, A&M registered a record single-year average of 995. Six Aggie programs – men’s cross country, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, softball and volleyball – were all ranked inside the top 10% nationally. They all earned an APR Public Recognition Award for landing in the top 10%.

A total of 10 A&M programs averaged multi-year ratings of more than 990, and 16 teams had at least one year during the four-year span of a 990 rate. Aggie women’s cross country produced a 1,000 APR for the ninth straight season. All six programs that received APR Public Recognition honors logged 1,000 APR multi-year scores.