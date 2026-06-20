Texas A&M baseball picks up commitment from South Carolina pitcher transfer Logan Prisco

The Texas A&M baseball team received a commitment from South Carolina left-handed pitcher transfer Logan Prisco, who announced the news Friday via Instagram. The product of Selden (N.Y.) Newfield has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Prisco established himself as a key reliever for the Gamecocks last season. In 20 appearances with two starts, Prisco threw 28.2 innings and tallied a 1-0 record, 3.45 ERA and .243 opposing batting average while totaling 34 strikeouts against 17 walks.

Before coming to South Carolina, Prisco spent his freshman campaign in the same state playing at Florence-Darlington Technical College. Through 16 appearances with 15 starts, he threw 69.2 innings and compiled an 11-2 record, 5.04 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while producing 87 strikeouts vs. 31 walks.

With the Aggies, Cooper could help fill their pitching needs. They not only struggled last season, leading to pitching coach Jason Kelly not being retained. They also could lose up to two of their starting pitchers, left-handed Shane Sdao and right-handed Weston Moss, and top right-handed reliever Clayton Freshcorn to the 2026 MLB Draft, two other key relievers, right-handed Josh Stewart and left-handed Ethan Darden, to expired eligibility, and several other bullpen arms.

Beyond Prisco, A&M has landed four other transfers who are pitchers this offseason and seven overall. He joins right-handed pitchers Johnny Nuanez (Wichita State), Caleb Kimble (Houston), Wade Cooper (Texas State) and Jase Evangelista (UNLV), infielder Jack Bell (TCU), catcher Nate Savoie (Clemson) and first baseman Lane Arroyos (Western Kentucky).

The Aggies have lost four reserve players to the portal, too: right-handed pitchers Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr. (who left the team midseason) and Luke Billings, infielder Sawyer Farr and outfielder Sam Erickson.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stay tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.