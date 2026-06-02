Texas A&M baseball lands commitment from TCU infielder transfer Jack Bell

For its first transfer commitment of the offseason, Texas A&M landed a familiar face. Jack Bell, the TCU infielder transfer who spent his freshman year at A&M in 2024, announced his pledge to the Aggies on social media Tuesday. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Through two seasons with the Horned Frogs combined, Bell appeared in 105 games with 86 starts while primarily playing third base. The Corpus Christi (Texas) Ray product recorded a slash line of .282/.417/.473 and totaled 11 home runs, 58 RBIs, four triples, 15 doubles, 65 walks vs. 88 strikeouts, five hit by pitches and seven stolen bases.

Bell enjoyed the best season of his career in 2026, appearing in 50 games with 47 starts while slashing .303/.452/.490 and tallying six homers, 27 RBIs, one triple, nine doubles, 39 walks vs. 45 strikeouts and four stolen bases in addition to producing a .948 fielding percentage.

As a sophomore in 2025, Bell slashed .259/.376/.453 while racking up five homers, 31 RBIs, six doubles, three triples, 26 walks vs 43 strikeouts, two hit by pitches and three stolen bases to go with a .967 fielding percentage.

In his lone season at A&M, Bell primarily served as a reserve and appeared in 19 games with three starts. He finished with a .250/.500/.500 slash line while totaling one homer, one double, four RBIs, eight walks vs. four strikeouts and three stolen bases.

With the Aggies, it remains to be seen what position Bell will play. Second base might make the most sense, because starter Chris Hacopian is likely headed for the 2026 MLB Draft, while his backups, Ben Royo and Travis Chestnut, ran out of eligibility. Third baseman Nico Partida and shortstop Boston Kellner are set to return.

Throughout the 30-day college baseball portal window (June 1-30), stayed tuned at Aggie Yell for real-time news and analysis around A&M and its incoming transfer commitments, outgoing portal entries, visits and more.