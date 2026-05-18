Six Texas A&M baseball players receive All-SEC honors for 2026 season
Six Texas A&M baseball players earned accolades from the Southeastern Conference when the league announced its awards for the 2026 season Monday. That group included a league-best four representatives among the first-team All-SEC selections.
Right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn, first baseman Gavin Grahovac, center fielder Caden Sorrell and second baseman/designated hitter Chris Hacopian were the first-team picks. Grahovac and Sorrell landed on the SEC All-Defensive Team. Third baseman Nico Partida and right fielder Jorian Wilson rounded out the group, garnering Freshman All-SEC honors. Lastly, Grahovac became just the second player in Aggie history to be named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, holding a 3.853 cumulative GPA as a senior-level sports management major.
Freshcorn is just the third reliever in A&M history to earn All-SEC accolades. Over 44.2 innings and 24 appearances, he has compiled a 3-2 record, 2.42 ERA and 1.05 WHIP while producing a conference-best 12 saves — including tied for the league best with seven in SEC play – and 50 strikeouts vs. five walks. He also made the NCBWA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list.
While starting in all 52 games, Grahovac slashed.351/.436/.725 while tallying 19 home runs and 71 RBIs, which is tied for 11th nationally. He also leads the Aggies with 70 runs scored and 74 hits. In SEC action, Grahovac leads the league in runs scored (40), RBIs (43), homers (13) and slugging percentage (.754).
Sorrell has slashed .343/.434/.768 over 50 starts while recording a team-leading 23 homers, 17 doubles, 74 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 159 total bases. His 74 RBIs and 23 homers are ranked seventh and 11th nationally, respectively, and ninth and tied for fifth in program history.
Hacopian played through a face and lower-knee injury for part of SEC action, while the ladder setback has since prompted him to play designated hitter instead of his usual spot at second base and make just 37 starts. The Maryland transfer boasts a .315/.407/.555 slash line while racking up nine homers, 33 RBIs and eight doubles. While starting all 29 SEC games, Hacopian recorded a .319 batting average with seven homers, 25 RBIs and seven doubles.
Partida has made 44 starts but missed seven games with a pulled hamstring before returning in a pinch-hitting role Saturday against Mississippi State. He has slashed .317/.418/.585 with 12 homers, 41 RBIs, eight doubles and 41 runs scored.
Wilson didn’t secure the full-time starting role at right fielder until late March. But he has since emerged as a key contributor and is now up to 40 games played with 32 starts, tallying a slash line of .302/.373/.667 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and 35 runs scored.
With the help of those six players, A&M compiled a 39-13 overall record and 18-11 mark in SEC play while finishing third in the regular-season league standings. The Aggies placing among the top four in the league meant they received a double bye in the 16-team, single-elimination SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.
As the No. 3 seed, A&M will play in the quarterfinals Friday (7 p.m. CST on SEC Network). That matchup will be against the winner of the Wednesday night game between No. 6 seed Auburn and the team that advances from No. 11 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 14 seed LSU in the first round Tuesday night.
With a victory, the Aggies would next play in the semifinals Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network). The championship is set for Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC).
2026 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia
First Team All-SEC
C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas
OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia
DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
SP: Aidan King, Florida
SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
RP: Sam Cozart, Texas
RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss
RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss
SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State
DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama
SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss
SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee
SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky
SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama
RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn
RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas
RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State
Freshman All-SEC Team
Anthony Pack Jr., Texas
Sam Cozart, Texas
Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M
Ethin Bingaman, Auburn
Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee
Omar Serna Jr., LSU
Jacob Parker, Mississippi State
Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee
Myles Upchurch, Alabama
Nico Partida, Texas A&M
Mason Braun, LSU
Jack Bauer, Mississippi State
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt
3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*
3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma
P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss