Six Texas A&M baseball players receive All-SEC honors for 2026 season

Six Texas A&M baseball players earned accolades from the Southeastern Conference when the league announced its awards for the 2026 season Monday. That group included a league-best four representatives among the first-team All-SEC selections.

Right-handed relief pitcher Clayton Freshcorn, first baseman Gavin Grahovac, center fielder Caden Sorrell and second baseman/designated hitter Chris Hacopian were the first-team picks. Grahovac and Sorrell landed on the SEC All-Defensive Team. Third baseman Nico Partida and right fielder Jorian Wilson rounded out the group, garnering Freshman All-SEC honors. Lastly, Grahovac became just the second player in Aggie history to be named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, holding a 3.853 cumulative GPA as a senior-level sports management major.

Freshcorn is just the third reliever in A&M history to earn All-SEC accolades. Over 44.2 innings and 24 appearances, he has compiled a 3-2 record, 2.42 ERA and 1.05 WHIP while producing a conference-best 12 saves — including tied for the league best with seven in SEC play – and 50 strikeouts vs. five walks. He also made the NCBWA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list.

While starting in all 52 games, Grahovac slashed.351/.436/.725 while tallying 19 home runs and 71 RBIs, which is tied for 11th nationally. He also leads the Aggies with 70 runs scored and 74 hits. In SEC action, Grahovac leads the league in runs scored (40), RBIs (43), homers (13) and slugging percentage (.754).

Sorrell has slashed .343/.434/.768 over 50 starts while recording a team-leading 23 homers, 17 doubles, 74 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 159 total bases. His 74 RBIs and 23 homers are ranked seventh and 11th nationally, respectively, and ninth and tied for fifth in program history.

Hacopian played through a face and lower-knee injury for part of SEC action, while the ladder setback has since prompted him to play designated hitter instead of his usual spot at second base and make just 37 starts. The Maryland transfer boasts a .315/.407/.555 slash line while racking up nine homers, 33 RBIs and eight doubles. While starting all 29 SEC games, Hacopian recorded a .319 batting average with seven homers, 25 RBIs and seven doubles.

Partida has made 44 starts but missed seven games with a pulled hamstring before returning in a pinch-hitting role Saturday against Mississippi State. He has slashed .317/.418/.585 with 12 homers, 41 RBIs, eight doubles and 41 runs scored.

Wilson didn’t secure the full-time starting role at right fielder until late March. But he has since emerged as a key contributor and is now up to 40 games played with 32 starts, tallying a slash line of .302/.373/.667 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and 35 runs scored.

With the help of those six players, A&M compiled a 39-13 overall record and 18-11 mark in SEC play while finishing third in the regular-season league standings. The Aggies placing among the top four in the league meant they received a double bye in the 16-team, single-elimination SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday in Hoover, Ala.

As the No. 3 seed, A&M will play in the quarterfinals Friday (7 p.m. CST on SEC Network). That matchup will be against the winner of the Wednesday night game between No. 6 seed Auburn and the team that advances from No. 11 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 14 seed LSU in the first round Tuesday night.

With a victory, the Aggies would next play in the semifinals Saturday (4 p.m. on SEC Network). The championship is set for Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. (TV: ABC).

2026 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

First Team All-SEC

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss