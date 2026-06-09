Texas A&M baseball honors five Aggie players with annual team awards for 2026 season

Texas A&M baseball announced its annual team awards for the 2026 season Tuesday, giving honors to first baseman Gavin Grahovac, center fielder Caden Sorrell and right-handed pitchers Clayton Freshcorn, Aiden Sims and Josh Stewart.

The Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player Award went to Grahovac, who started in all 57 games, boasted a slash line of .339/.429/.722 and totaled 22 home runs, 74 RBIs, 16 doubles, three triples, 26 walks vs. 45 strikeouts and 13 hit by pitches. He also picked up first-team All-SEC accolades and landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Freshcorn earned the C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award. Through 27 games with one start this season, Freshcorn compiled a 4-3 record, 2.82 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 54.1 innings while totaling 56 strikeouts vs. only six walks. His 12 saves – which included nine over multiple innings – are tied for both the sixth most in the country and third for a single season in program history. He received first-team All-SEC recognition, too.

Sims garnered the Wally Moon Award, which annually goes to the player who shows the most improvement from the fall to the end of the season. He went from serving a reserve role in 2025 to distinguishing himself as the top starter for the Aggies. Over 13 starts and 68 innings, Sims compiled an 8-1 record and 3.64 ERA while totaling 72 strikeouts vs. only 13 walks. However, Sims last pitched on May 9 at Ole Miss before sitting out with what coach Michael Earley initially described as “tightness” and later getting shut down for the season.

The Loraine B. and William B. “Breezy” Breazeale RBI Award went to Sorrell. In addition to his team-leading 76 RBIs over 56 games with 55 starts, Sorrell slashed .341/.434/.743 while tallying 23 homers, 20 doubles, one triple, 33 walks vs. 61 strikeouts, five hit by pitches and a team-high 11 stolen bases. He also earned first-team All-SEC accolades.

Stewart claimed the Marion Pugh Spirit Award, which annually goes to the player who is the most instrumental to team unity and provides valuable leadership both on and off the field. He received the honor of wearing the No. 12 jersey for A&M this season. Entering the year widely expected to be a reliable reliever, Stewart threw only 6.1 innings over five appearances before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. He compiled a 1.42 ERA with 10 strikeouts and a save.

Partly because of those players, the Aggies finished third in the Southeastern Conference and earned the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But they failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record after getting eliminated.