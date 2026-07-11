Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell selected by Chicago Cubs in second round of 2026 MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs selected Texas A&M center fielder Caden Sorrell in the second round Saturday with the 62nd overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. That selection held an assigned slot value of $1,487,200.

Through three seasons with the Aggies, Sorrell distinguished himself as one of their best-ever players. He most notably finished sixth and 10th for the most home runs and RBIs in an A&M career, totaling 46 and 151, respectively, over 144 games.

Sorrell enjoyed the best season of his college career in 2026, which helped him earn first-team All-America honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Perfect Game and ABCA/Rawlings; second-team All-America recognition from Baseball America and D1Baseball, and first-team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team accolades.

In 56 games with 55 starts, Sorrell recorded a .341/.434/.743 slash line, led the team with 23 homers, 76 RBIs, 20 doubles and 11 stolen bases, and racked up one triple, 33 walks vs. 61 strikeouts and five hit by pitches. He became the first Aggie to produce at least 20 doubles and 20 home runs in a season.

Partly because of Sorrell, A&M finished third in the SEC and picked up the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But the Aggies failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

To begin his A&M career, Sorrell helped the Aggies advance to the College World Series Finals in 2024. Over 62 games, including 48 starts, he slashed .275/.369/.555 while tallying 11 homers, 43 RBIs, eight doubles, five triples, 24 walks vs. 56 strikeouts, five hit by pitches and nine stolen bases. It helped him land on the All-SEC Freshman Team and receive second-team Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game.

As a sophomore, Sorrell experienced his most disappointing season. He missed much of the 2025 campaign with a hamstring and hand injury, playing only 26 of 56 games. Now, Sorrell still impressed in his limited action, slashing .337/.430/.789 while recording 12 homers, 32 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, 16 walks against 25 strikeouts and a hit by pitch. But his 30-game absence played a role in why A&M missed the postseason.

Holding two years of eligibility remaining, Sorrell could have returned to the Aggies. But he shifted his focus toward turning professional following the 2026 season, participating in the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month. Among 2026 draft prospects, Sorrell finished ranked 27th and 33rd on Perfect Game and MLB.com, respectively.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.