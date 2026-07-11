Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian selected by Washington Nationals in first round of 2026 MLB Draft

The first Texas A&M baseball player is off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Washington Nationals took A&M second baseman/designated hitter Chris Hacopian in the first round Saturday with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. That selection held an assigned slot value of $6,133,500.

Hacopian, a first-year transfer from Maryland, impressed at A&M despite dealing with injuries for much of the season. Over 42 games and starts, the Potomac (Md.) Winston Churchill product recorded 11 homers, 41 RBIs, 10 doubles, 25 walks vs. 21 strikeouts, one hit by pitch and three stolen bases while slashing .319/.405/.578.

With a back, mouth and leg injury during parts of the season, Hacopian missed 15 games. The ladder setback prompted him to serve as the designated hitter instead of his usual spot, second base, over the final month of the 2026 campaign. Still, he received first-team All-SEC accolades and third-team All-America honors from Baseball America.

Partly because of Hacopian, the Aggies finished third in the SEC and garnered the opportunity to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. But A&M failed to reach the super regional stage of the postseason, finishing with a 41-16 record.

In both of his seasons with the Terrapins, Hacopian claimed second-team All-Big Ten distinction. It helped him emerge as one of the top players in the transfer portal last offseason and pick up a variety of first-round projections for the 2026 MLB Draft before playing for the Aggies.

Holding two years of eligibility remaining, Hacopian could have returned to A&M. But he shifted his focus toward turning professional following the 2026 season, participating in the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month. Among 2026 draft prospects, Hacopian finished ranked 11th and 14th on Perfect Game and MLB.com, respectively.

At No. 11, Hacopian is now the highest draft pick among position players in Aggie history and their 16th-ever first-round selection. They also have now produced a first-round pick in three straight years – Braden Montgomery (2024), Jace LaViolette (2025) and Hacopian (2026) – for the first time ever.

Throughout the two-day MLB Draft in Philadelphia, stay tuned at Aggie Yell for updates on A&M players and high school signees for the Aggies who are selected.